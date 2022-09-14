A news commentator said he was surprised to learn the Queen died. Were you? Personally, I was not surprised. She was 96 years old and no one lives forever. The Commonwealth entered an extended period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
My first memory of the Queen was looking at the faded magazine featuring her wedding which is a treasured possession of my mom. In the family trunk of cherished items along with baby blankets, graduation announcements is the magazine of the Queen and Prince Phillip’s wedding. As a child I looked at it in awe and wonder trying to imagine what the young ladies and boys who were bridesmaids and pages must have felt like. It was a real life fairy tale.
During my college years I met my first Commonwealth friend, a Kiwi. At open house we visited the boys dorm and I saw that Doug hung a photo of the Queen on his dorm room wall. His was the only room with the Queen in residence. When I learned of the Queen’s death, I sent him a message and he replied, “It was up and heard the news as soon as it was broadcast. I haven’t talked to my sisters yet.”
My reaction to the last sentence was, “Why?” Why would he call his sisters? It’s not like she was their mother. That’s when it hit me. They (Commonwealth folks) are taking this personally.
The internet and TV provide a rich collection of memories of the Queen. My favorites have been about her sense of humor which was full and evident even in formal occasions. President George W. Bush misspoke when he introduced the Queen by saying she was present in America in 1776 instead of 1976. In return she responded with a grin and said, “I wondered whether I should start this toast by saying, ‘When I was here in 1776...’ ”
One of her protection service personnel tells the story of a tourist seeing them in Scotland and not recognizing the Queen. (I found it hard to believe but that’s how it tells the story.) The tourist asked how long she had been coming to Scotland. To which the Queen replied for about 70 years.
“Oh, then you’ve probably seen the Queen.”
The Queen said, “I believe he’s seen her from time to time” and gestured toward the bodyguard.
The bodyguard played along and in the end the tourist asked the Queen if she could take his picture with the bodyguard. She complied and said, “When he gets home and shows that to a friend, he’s going to be really surprised.”
In 2012 when the Olympics were held in London, the Queen performed along with the James Bond actor, Daniel Craig, in a promotion which showed the Queen skydiving into the opening ceremony. Reportedly she inserted her own ideas into the making of the film. That’s a sense of humor, if at 86 you can imagine yourself skydiving.
The news reports make the Queen out to be a saint because that’s what we do when a person dies. I don’t believe she was a saint anymore than the next person attempting to live a Christian life from day to day. She had a deep personal faith which was evident in her Christmas addresses which were the only speeches she wrote herself.
King Charles III has waited his lifetime to become king and now his reign begins. As the Brits are saying, God save the King.
