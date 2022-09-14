A news commentator said he was surprised to learn the Queen died. Were you? Personally, I was not surprised. She was 96 years old and no one lives forever. The Commonwealth entered an extended period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

My first memory of the Queen was looking at the faded magazine featuring her wedding which is a treasured possession of my mom. In the family trunk of cherished items along with baby blankets, graduation announcements is the magazine of the Queen and Prince Phillip’s wedding. As a child I looked at it in awe and wonder trying to imagine what the young ladies and boys who were bridesmaids and pages must have felt like. It was a real life fairy tale.

