I don’t want my great-grandfather’s fiddle tunes to evanesce — pass out of memory. Years ago my mother sent me a list of fiddle tunes she remembered her grandfather, Charlie Baker, playing on the fiddle. Like so many things, I saved the list for a keepsake. Now that I am learning to fiddle I want to learn those tunes as a set.
My online fiddle teacher has one of the tunes on his website — Fire on the Mountain. This is not the Fire on the Mountain you may recall as a Marshall Tucker Band song. Like many fiddle tunes Fire on the Mountain is a series of eighth notes (fast moving) up and down the scale. Fire on the Mountain appears early in American folk music but not in British or Irish tunes rising to the claim of authentic American music. Originally the tune might have been a children’s play song or counting song. This tune is the first on the list that I have learned — not mastered yet, but learned.
My great-grandfather, called Poppy Baker, died when I was 10 years old. I remember him as a happy old man sitting in a wheelchair. I remember him playing the banjo but not the fiddle. Maybe a fiddle required too much effort to hold while a banjo could rest on his leg.
He was a tease even as an old man. We spent a few days with him at the old Buck Creek homestead one summer. He told us if we caught enough crawdads he’d make us crawdad stew. But it seems we could never catch enough in one day. The same crawdads were probably caught repeatedly and saved from being eaten.
Another tune my mother remembers is A Maiden’s Prayer. I am working on this one. It has lots of movement across all four strings making it difficult to play smoothly. I have sheet music to it and I’m also listening to a version on YouTube. Listening is a common way for fiddlers to learn new tunes but it is a new method for me. The tune is running around my head now so maybe it will find its way out my fingers soon. Originally a Polish tune adapted by an American in a Western swing style, it’s been recorded by country musicians like Buck Owens.
Some of the tunes on the list are rags. Ragtime is a style of jazz music characterized by elaborately syncopated rhythm in the melody and a steadily accented accompaniment.
I have never developed a feel for jazz and find that playing rag tunes on the fiddle are very difficult for me. Black Mountain Rag and Carolina Ray, neither of which have I found music for, may not make my playlist.
The one exception will be Ragtime Annie. It’s a tune I am familiar with and will be my one rag. Ragtime Annie is a common dance tune and anyone who can keep their feet still while it’s playing ain’t got rhythm.
Kiss Me Waltz goes by other names with kiss and waltz in them, so I can’t be certain of the tune Poppy Baker played. However, Kentucky mandolinist and bandleader Bill Monroe recorded a version on his Uncle Pen album under the title Kiss Me Waltz, with fiddle by Kenny Baker. Uncle Pen was Monroe’s Uncle Pendleton Vandeveer and we presume he played this tune. So I’m going with it. I have the music but again it’s got lots of notes in triplets to master.
The list my mother provided has 12 tunes; I have music for six of them. She also told me that a second cousin now owns my great-grandfather’s fiddle. I made contact with him and he texted me a photo of the fiddle, now not in playing condition but it looks pretty. I’m not sure how long the heritage will continue after me but for now I’m determined to keep it alive through my fingers and the playing of Kentucky mountain fiddle tunes.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.