If you know me, you know I love words. I collect words and books about words. I love to talk about words. Recently, I learned that Merriam Webster, the dictionary, has released a new feature on the website which will give you words that were first used on the year you were born. You guessed it. I was hooked. It’s called Time Traveler.
You simply select a year (it can be any year) but I chose 1958, my birth year. A list of words appears in alphabetical order. You may then click on any word and get a definition of that word. And yes some of the words you will know. For instance, on my list, the words cancer sticks and car coats appear. Both of these words were commonly used in my family. My grandmother smoked cigarettes and we called them cancer sticks (probably not to her face). My mom always referred to our winter coats as car coats but I never heard anyone else use that term.
I was surprised to see hair spray and inbox as first being used in 1958. The smell of White Rain hair spray will forever remind me of my mother. Commonly used now with reference to emails the inbox was first a physical box sitting on a desk holding physical letters and parcels.
Who knew that laundry list, nuke, nonprescription, NOLA, percentage point date from 1958? Short fuse, shotgun start, tailgate party, and think tank are the same age as me. I wish the website gave information about the first use. The current use of the word is shown in context but there’s nothing about the original use.
Tomophobia is a new word to me even if we share a birth year. It’s the intense fear of surgery or surgical procedures. Several of the words appearing in my list reveal a new era of medical science and discovery — bariatric, acetaminophen, ceramide, antipsychotic, cytotechnologist, and deoxyribonucleotide. I’ll not spoil all the fun. You can look these up — if you don’t already know them. Thalidomide was also first used in 1958.
Blaze orange (now called Hunter’s orange), supremo, spray can, and stackable seem like someone might have thought of these long before 1958, but they make the list.
Even after reading the definitions of some of the words — like synaptonemal complex, ubiquinone, Watson-Crick model, and Van Allen Belt — I don’t have a clue as to what the word means and I can assure you I will never ever use them in a sentence during a conversation. Perhaps someone much smarter than me uses them every day.
I understand the meanings of ultraminaturized, unautomated and uncompromisable without any help. However, my word checker is not accepting some of these words as legit. Wonder when that was first used?
The definition of verbal auxiliary is an auxiliary verb according to the website. I seem to remember being told by a teacher that you cannot use the word to define the word, right? That one is a bit of a cheat.
Softback, softland, and software were new words in 1958. I get that the second and third are probably from the beginnings of the space program. But seriously no one used softback before 1958? The definition only says soft cover — again not much help in understanding its usage in 1958 — suitcase maybe?
Scuba diver, sex kitten, and Spanglish were new in 1958. So was postexperience. And now you can explore a specific year and learn some new vocabulary as a postexperience. Your English teacher would be proud of you.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
