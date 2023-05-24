Alexander Price McGill will graduate from Bremen High School tomorrow evening, and it will be an exciting and memorable event for all in his family. His mother and I have planned for this occasion since he was first born, and we have witnessed his growth, skill development, and expanded interests across 18 years with respect. This span of time has been fun, challenging, and exciting, but it has also always been musical. I believe Price has influenced my musical interests as much as I have influenced his.
Price has grown up in a house full of music. When he was first able to sing along to songs as a little boy, he learned all the Vacation Bible School songs and songs from his favorite television shows, Thomas and Friends and The Backyardigans. We had compact discs of all of these and enjoyed listening to them in the car. As he got a little older, I began trying to expose him to Classic Rock whenever possible. The earliest of those songs was Steely Dan's “Black Cow”, a song that actually was not about an animal. It was fun to hear him sing along, and it was not long before he also loved Journey's “Any Way You Want It”, “Don't Stop Believin'” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”. He also was a fan of “We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions” by Queen, “Space Truckin'” by Deep Purple, and “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin.
On the way to a Boy Scout weekend in Blairsville, Price and I listened to a compilation of Kate Bush. He became a fan of her music that weekend as we listened to her all the way home. From then on, he recognized her voice whenever we heard her singles “Babooshka”, “Sat In Your Lap”, and “Running Up That Hill”.
Through his friends, he discovered the music of Foster the People and Imagine Dragons. Their hit singles, “Pumped Up Kicks” and “Radioactive” were both ubiquitous at the time, and Price loved singing along with the music of both bands. When I attended Atlanta's Music Midtown in the fall of 2013, Imagine Dragons were performing in the Saturday lineup, and I watched their concert. It made me realize that Price had good taste without any influence from me, as I was impressed by their passionate delivery that day.
Price also shared my appreciation for Paramore, a band I learned about from a former middle school student and one of our neighbors who babysat for us. We got into the band just before their self-titled album. The two of us attended Paramore's concert at Gwinnett Arena on Thanksgiving weekend 2013. As it was Price's first concert, it was a terrific father/son event we will always remember.
The following summer, we bought Foster the People's debut album from 2011, “Torches” that included “Pumped Up Kicks”. It became our mutual favorite record, and we listened to it repeatedly on a roadtrip to Tennessee to visit friends. It is still one of our favorite albums today, and whenever I hear it, the little boy voice singing along in the back seat is refreshed in my memory.
Our next concert together was The Steve Miller Band opening for Journey in May of 2014, and our old friends from Roswell, Bill, Billy, and Evan Scherer met us there. We had a blast listening to a great set from each band, and we enjoyed the fellowship with the Scherers.
Both Styx and Def Leppard were bands Price had enjoyed the following year, so we attended their concert with Tesla in June of 2015. It was a terrific event, and when our favorite song, “Let It Go” was played, we jumped up to cheer, and a neighboring concertgoer took our picture and texted us a copy.
Since those early days, Price has turned me onto The Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, and recently, Greta Van Fleet. He continues to explore music as I had hoped. I could not be happier for his high school graduation or the future ahead of him, because it will surely have a terrific soundtrack.
