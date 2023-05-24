Alexander Price McGill will graduate from Bremen High School tomorrow evening, and it will be an exciting and memorable event for all in his family. His mother and I have planned for this occasion since he was first born, and we have witnessed his growth, skill development, and expanded interests across 18 years with respect. This span of time has been fun, challenging, and exciting, but it has also always been musical. I believe Price has influenced my musical interests as much as I have influenced his.

Price has grown up in a house full of music. When he was first able to sing along to songs as a little boy, he learned all the Vacation Bible School songs and songs from his favorite television shows, Thomas and Friends and The Backyardigans. We had compact discs of all of these and enjoyed listening to them in the car. As he got a little older, I began trying to expose him to Classic Rock whenever possible. The earliest of those songs was Steely Dan's “Black Cow”, a song that actually was not about an animal. It was fun to hear him sing along, and it was not long before he also loved Journey's “Any Way You Want It”, “Don't Stop Believin'” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”. He also was a fan of “We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions” by Queen, “Space Truckin'” by Deep Purple, and “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin.

