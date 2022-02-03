Two Haralson County murder trials were continued over the last few days.
Christian Davis, 27, has been in jail since January 2021 for charges including murder, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats and acts in connection to the shooting of Temple resident Christopher Jacob Hetling on Jan. 8, 2021.
Davis allegedly shot Hetling as he was driving on Morgan Road. Hetling died in an Atlanta-area hospital a week after being shot. Davis was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a white jeep with a black top, a jeep that was later painted green. He led law enforcement on a manhunt for more than two weeks in Georgia and Alabama that resulted in about a dozen arrests including people charged with aiding his flight, said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.
Davis was scheduled to head to court on Monday, but due to a conflict, his trial was continued, said Alison Karch, assistant district attorney of Polk and Haralson counties.
“Mr. Davis’ attorney is currently in another trial in Carroll County,” Karch said.
The next available space in the judge’s docket for Davis’ trial is in late October, she said.
The trial of Earnest Brimer, 30, was continued on Friday. Brimer was arrested in November 2020 on the same day he allegedly shot his father, Earnest Brimer, Sr., in Tallapoosa. Brimer’s charges include murder and aggravated assault.
District Attorney Jack Browning said that Brimer had fired his attorney and was without representation. He’s unsure when the trial will go back on the court docket.
