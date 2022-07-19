A man wanted in a March Villa Rica murder has been located in Ohio.
According to Villa Rica police, Campris Tyrique Hill, 24, of Villa Rica has been located in Youngstown, Ohio after being arrested on drug charges and giving a false name.
Hill is wanted by the Villa Rica Police Department for an incident that happened on March 2 that resulted in the murder of one of two of the victims involved.
On Wednesday March 2, Villa Rica police responded to the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard for a report of two people that had been shot.
According to a release from the Villa Rica Police Department in March, Officers found that one of the victims had been transported to the fire department on Industrial Boulevard and the other victim was inside the apartment.
Both victims were transported to the area hospitals due to their injuries at the time of the incident where 24-year-old Alvin Doby of Villa Rica, died at the hospital. The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Hill will be transported to Georgia following extradition proceedings.
