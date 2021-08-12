The biannual municipal elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2, and qualifying for the council and mayoral seats that are up for re-election will begin next week.
The seats are generally four-year terms and the newly-elected will begin their terms in January.
In Haralson County, all four cities have seats coming up for re-election. In Bremen and Tallapoosa, the mayoral seat and two council seats will be up for grabs. In Waco and Buchanan two council seats each will be on the ballot. Bremen additionally has two school board seats up for re-election.
Qualifying requires going to the city in which you plan to run for office, notifying them of the seat you wish to campaign and paying a qualifying fee to be listed on the ballot. You must reside within the city limits of the municipality in which you plan to run.
Bremen
In Bremen, the mayoral seat, and City Council seats three and four and Board of Education seats four and five are up for re-election. Councilmen Lin Clayton and Jai Otwell currently represent seats three and four. Board of Education members Brandon Barrow and Vann Pelt serve in Board of Education seats four and five. Mayor Sharon Sewell serves in the mayoral seat.
Qualifying begins on Monday, Aug. 16, and continues through Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day but Wednesday. On Wednesday, qualifying ends at noon. Qualifying fees are $90 for mayor, $54 for council and $25 for school board.
Buchanan
In Buchanan, the council members run at large, meaning they are elected by the entire city and represent all residents. Councilwomen Teresa Barger and Angie Hood are currently serving in the seats that are up for re-election.
Qualifying in Buchanan begins on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and continues through Friday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. The qualifying fee is $30.
Tallapoosa
In Tallapoosa, since the death of Mayor William “Pete” Bridges, there has been no mayor. That seat along with Council Post 1 and Post 2 currently held by Council members Dan Pope and Raymond Ballew respectively will be up for re-election.
Qualifying fee for mayor is $144 and for City Council is $108. To run for Tallapoosa mayor or council, one must be at least 21 years old, a registered voter and a resident within the city limits for one year prior to the election.
Waco
In Waco, City Council Posts 1 and 4, currently held by Byron Wright and Steven Nowlin, will be up for re-election. Both seats are elected at large. Qualifying begins on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and continues through Friday, Aug. 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The qualifying fee is $60.
