The Haralson County Rebels dominated Friday night’s performance with a 43-0 victory over Model,
Haralson County led 30-0 at the half on the way to giving head coach Scott Peavy his 100th career victory.
With the win, Haralson County improved to 3-1 overall.
Wesley Cole put the Rebels on the board with a 35-yard run. Clay Hyatt added the 2-point conversion.
Caden Hughes added to the lead on a 3-yard scamper.
After Dane Kembell’s extra point, the Rebels led 15-0.
Model had its first opportunity to score early in the second quarter but missed on a field goal attempt.
Haralson County increased its lead to 30-0 at the break with two second-quarter touchdowns.
Hyatt added a pair of one-yard TDs to give Haralson County the huge momentum at the break.
Hyatt added his third TD run with a 10-yard scamper. Kimbell’s extra point put the squad up 37-0.
The Rebels’ Jacob Key added a 5-yard TD to close out the scoring.
Haralson County has an open date next week.
Bowdon rolls past the Heritage School
It was a big week for Red Devils head coach Richard Fendley, Jr.
After being named the Atlanta Falcons’ High School Coach of the Week, his team went out and rolled past Heritage 36-6.
Defensively, the Red Devils shined with Chris Wyatt coming up with two interceptions,
Charlie Prater and Jamichael Jones had 10 tackles each.
Quarterback Robert McNeal was 3 of 5 for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Tanner Langley rushed for 98 yards on seven carries.
Luke Windom added 58 yards on 9 carries.
With the victory, Bowdon improved to 3-1 overall. The Red Devils are off next week.
Villa Rica pitches shutout over Northgate
Tim Barron, the long-time coach at Heard County earned his first victory as head coach at Villa Rica Friday after moving over to patrol the Wildcats’ sidelines this year.
The Wildcats pitched a 27-0 shutout over the Vikings on the road to spoil Northgate’s homecoming.
Villa Rica rolled up 369 yards of total offense, including 301 with its ground attack.
Running back Ty McKey led Villa Rica with 127 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
Bryson Ausby gained 77 yards and scored twice.
Colby Nalley passed for 68 yards en route to the win.
With the win, Villa Rica improved to 1-2 overall.
The Wildcats host county rival Central next week.
Central falls to Whitewater
The Lions dropped to 2-1 overall with a 28-7 loss to Whitewater.
The game was close heading into the fourth quarter when the Wildcats sealed the victory with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Central finished with 126 yards of total offense.
Heard County falls on the road at Darlington
The Braves fell behind 10-0 at the end of the first half before falling to Darlington 20-7.
The Braves’ only score came in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Marc Fench completed a 30-yard pass to Isaiah O’Neal for the Braves’ only score.
Heard County plays a region game next week against Cedartown.
Carrollton, Bremen and Mt. Zion were off last week, but return to action Friday night.
The Trojans take a 3-0 record into next week’s game at Dalton.
Mt. Zion (2-1) plays against visiting Dade County and Bremen (2-1) takes on visiting Jackson-Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.