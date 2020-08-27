One consequence of the pandemic has been an alarming collection of egg cartons. We try to reduce, reuse and recycle in our house. That means a little extra work — no one likes to carry out the compost — but we have significantly reduced the amount of garbage by recycling plastics, paper, and aluminum. On garbage pick up day, it’s rare if we have more than two trash bags from our entire household.
Egg cartons can be recycled if they are made of cardboard. We have never included these in our recycling bin. Why? you ask. When I was in the classroom, egg cartons were useful for many activities. Wonderful bug models can be made with egg cartons. Children can use egg cartons for sorting and counting tasks. In the spring, the egg cartons make great planting cups. As a Girl Scout leader, we made fire starters with egg cartons, dryer lint, and melted wax. As the director of the Pre-K, I saved egg cartons and took them to school for other teachers to use.
When the Pre-K was well supplied, we learned that a square dance friend who had chickens needed cartons so she could share her country fresh eggs with folks. So we then started carrying the egg cartons to her (when we could remember to take them to square dances).
Of course, now I am retired and I don’t have ready access to a classroom. With the current COVID -19 situation, our square dances have been canceled. The collection of egg cartons on top of our refrigerator is beginning to resemble Denali. I don’t have the heart to just trash them; it feels wasteful. I know the UWG Pre-K recently cleaned out the art room and do not desire any new egg cartons. I asked one friend who has chickens but they eat all the eggs laid and do not need egg storage.
What is an egg carton saver to do? I did a Google search with the words egg carton surplus and the results were humorous if not helpful. The first question was Does Walmart sell egg cartons? Yes, as it turns out. So there goes that market and any chance for profit.
Another question on the internet is Can I buy egg cartons? There’s a family-owned business that sells egg cartons and will customize the label for you. Again, I have no way to compete with these people.
The question was asked How much does an egg carton cost? The answer was $1.36. That made my heart race. At $1.36 each, I could finance several ice cream treats at the Butter’d Udder. I read more. As it turns out the question was poorly written. The answer of $1.36 was about how much a dozen eggs cost not the egg carton itself. As my husband tells me frequently, “Words have meaning.” Yes, they do. Egg cartons do not cost $1.36.
Again my heart raced when I saw a webpage that stated Egg Carton Take Back program. I thought this is it. Upon closer reading of the page, the company only takes back their own egg cartons which are of superior nature to my lowly paper pulp cartons.
AW Surplus and Specialties put a post on Facebook page of their egg carton collection. It stated SOLD FREE Egg Carton Friday. If it’s free, is it really sold? Just asking. Located in Azel, Texas, AW Surplus and Specialties shouldn’t be competition for my egg carton give away.
That’s the solution — a nice selfie with my Denali-sized collection of egg cartons on Facebook. SOLD FREE — egg cartons for any variety of uses.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.