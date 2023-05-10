My mother earned that title when she was 17 years old. I know for certain she was a better mother at 17 than I would have been at that young age. In the hills of Kentucky being a young mother was quite common. She and my dad married while he was in college and she still had two years of high school to finish. The plan was for her to complete her education at the local high school in Grayson, Kentucky while my dad attended Kentucky Christian College. But when she became pregnant they would not allow her to finish the year. (She finished high school by correspondence - the old fashion version of online school.) Two years later my next brother was born and then two years after that, me. A girl, finally a girl, one congratulation card read. Then my mom decided to enroll in nursing school. She found out she was pregnant with baby brother and had to drop out.

By contrast I had our first child at 30. I felt very old. Second child at 32 and I felt ancient. Now 32 seems very young to me but then I thought my most useful years were behind me. What little we know at that age.

