Missing Temple woman jailed in Haralson County

Glenna Rae Thomas, 39, who disappeared from her mother’s Temple home on Aug. 3, has been retrieved from South Carolina by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and was in quarantine at the Haralson County Jail after testing positive for COVID, Haralson County law enforcement said on Wednesday.
Thomas is facing a single felony charge of theft by taking after she allegedly stole a car the day she left her mother’s home on Candy Kitchen Road without a word, leaving her children, purse and phone. She was identified by the owner of a 2006 silver Ford Focus as having taken his car from a construction site on Candy Kitchen Road. He had left his keys in the car.
Sheriff Stacy Williams said that Thomas drove the car until she ran out of gas on a highway ramp about 50 miles west of Columbia, South Carolina. There two law enforcement officers found her and helped her push the car off the ramp and into a gas station parking lot.
“Do you believe that?” Williams said with a laugh. “You can’t make this stuff up.”
The stolen car alert was apparently not in the system yet, he said.
From there, Thomas told law enforcement that she hitchhiked into Columbia where she was recognized and picked up by law enforcement, Williams said. Somewhere along the way, she was exposed to COVID.
The car still had not been located, Williams said. But investigators will be calling gas stations located directly off the highway in the area she said she abandoned it. It’s probably in some private towing yard waiting for pick up, he said.
Thomas was granted a $15,000 bond, according to the jail website.
