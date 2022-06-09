In my formative listening years, one of the great rock groups featured on radio stations was San Francisco, California’s, Steve Miller Band. Miller was born in Wisconsin, and is the son of a singing mother and a recording enthusiast father. He was also the godson of guitar legend and innovator Les Paul. Steve’s parents were the best man and matron of honor at Les Paul’s wedding to Mary Ford in 1949.
When the Miller Family moved to Dallas, Texas, while Steve was still a youth, a broad range of blues and jazz musicians visited the Miller home while recording with his father. These musicians influenced Steve, now a young guitarist.
He graduated high school in 1961, later moving back to Wisconsin, then Chicago, where he played with Paul Butterfield, and later he played alongside blues legends Howlin’ Wolf (Chester Burnett), Muddy Waters (McKinley Morganfield), and Buddy Guy. Later, he returned to Texas, but eventually moved to San Francisco where he formed The Steve Miller Blues Band.
This group was signed to Capitol Records and released its first album, “Children of the Future,” in 1968. They would release six more albums before Miller scored a signature hit in 1973 with “The Joker,” which reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in January 1974. The song enabled him to take time away from the recording and touring cycles that had filled the years previous to it. This time in his career would prove to be a rejuvenation period that saw him concentrating on his songwriting and arranging skills to make the best record he could.
“My goal was to make a record that when they put it on, they couldn’t take it off,” he told Joel Selvin of the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview from 2005 that was included on May 1976’s “Fly Like An Eagle” 30th Anniversary Edition Album and DVD.
After building a home studio, he recorded demonstration tracks of the material he worked on, using some songs that had been played live and newer compositions. When he finished, he had enough material for two full albums. He was convinced that the songs were going to be hits, so he declared to Capitol Records upon delivery of “Fly Like An Eagle” that he expected it would sell 4 million copies. His prediction was exactly right as it did eventually sell 4 million copies in the United States alone. It also included The Steve Miller Band’s second number one single, “Rock ‘N’ Me,” which peaked in November 1976.
“Book of Dreams,” the second album of material Miller released from the sessions of 1975 to 1976 was issued in May 1977. It features the synthesizer introduction “Threshold” that segues into radio hit “Jet Airliner,” a song penned by Paul Pena, that would reach number eight on that same singles chart in July 1977. The song has a signature guitar lick that I have always believed to define Miller’s sound, harkening, as it does, back to the introduction of Cream’s version of blues icon Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads” — but with a more updated, rock-oriented approach.
Miller’s layered vocals on the song have a sweetness that straddles the fence of Southern rock and California crooning, a testimony to the amalgamation of his Texas roots and his early career path.
Two other rockers from the album, “Jungle Love” and “Swingtown” feature the excellent rhythm section of Lonnie Turner on bass guitar and Gary Mallaber. When I first heard these songs, I was captivated by Mallaber’s tasteful technical prowess. When I learned to play the intro hi-hat figure on the latter of the tunes, I thought I had arrived as a budding musician.
Probably the song that has become my favorite on the album is the mournful, minor-key track, “Winter Time.” It features Norton Buffalo’s aching harmonica and one of Miller’s most interesting and appropriate guitar leads. Miller’s Coral Sitar guitar and vocals lend an emotive edge to the song that gives it a haunting context in juxtaposition to the album’s sunnier songs, a counterpoint making it a real gem.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
