Mill Town Music Hall to reopen Saturday

Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen is reopening its doors this weekend and will be hosting four shows in April.
The shows will kick off on Saturday with a return performance by Marty Haggard. Merle’s oldest son is back on the road singing his father’s repertoire of legendary Country songs.
“Even though Dad is gone now, his songs keep his memory alive for me,” Marty Haggard said. “The songs take me back to certain moments in our relationship. All of these songs have special meaning to me.”
Haggard was born when his father was in prison. Singer/songwriter Jason Earl will open for Haggard.
Renowned guitarist and Country music artist Lee Roy Parnell will be at Mill Town Music Hall on Saturday, April 10, with T. Graham Brown. Parnell has recorded eight studio albums over the years. In addition, he has written more than 20 Billboard Hot Country singles. Three songs, “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am,” “Tender Moment,” and “A Little Bit of You,” peaked at number 2 on the charts.
Parnell has played on several albums playing his guitar for other artists also.
“I think our show is probably better now than it’s ever been,” said Parnell. “I like to keep every fan happy at a concert.”
Country artist, T. Graham Brown’s many hit songs, including “Wine into Water,” “Hell and High Water,” “Darlene,” and “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again,” will be part of his concert. Brown is ready to get back on the stage.
“During my down time, my wife and I have been working on the farm digging holes,” he said. “This pandemic is wearing me out.”
But he has been performing despite the quarantines and shut downs the pandemic has caused. Brown received the Telly Award for Best Social Media Live Event last year. He also has been the CMA Award Winner for his show, “Live Wire,” on Sirius XM’s Prime Country Channel where he has been able to bring Vince Gill, Crystal Gayle, Travis Tritt and other artists on his radio show.
He’s come a long way from his beginnings in professional singing.
“I began my career singing jingles for Coca-Cola, Burger King, Taco Bell and others in the 1980’s. Some of the most memorable commercials were part of Taco Bell’s 59/79/99 campaign.” Brown said.
Another legendary country artist, Lorrie Morgan, will grace the Mill Town stage on April 17. Morgan’s son with deceased Country artist Keith Whitley, Jesse Keith Whitley, will perform the opening act.
Morgan’s dad was Grand Ole Opry-member George Morgan. When he passed away, Lorrie took over his band and went on the road and in 1994, she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
She is one of the first female artists with three consecutive Platinum albums. Some of her biggest hits include “Dear Me,” “Something in Red,” “Except for Monday,” “What Part of No,” “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” and “Out of Your Shoes.”
“I grew up in Nashville with my dad so I’ve been interested in Country music all my life,” Morgan said. “I hung around my dad behind the stage all the time. When I was 13, my dad asked me to sing with him on the Grand Ole Opry. From there, I began singing everywhere.”
Rounding out the month of April at Mill Town will be Josh Turner performing on Friday, April 30. Nashville group, MamaDear will be the opening act.
Turner is an artist that has had much success finding songs that fit his unique style.
“The new songs that I put together last year just fit my style of singing county music,” said Turner.
On his 2020 release, Country State of Mind, Turner remakes classic Country songs from Keith Whitley, Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis and others. His version of the Vern Gosdin classic, “I Can Tell by the Way You Dance,” received a lot of airplay in 2020 on Country radio and Country Music Television.
Be sure to visit Mill Town Music Hall this April to see some great live music. For tickets, call the box office at (770) 537-6455 or order online at www.milltownmusichall.com. All shows begin at 7:30 pm. A listing of all upcoming shows can also be found at www.mill townmusichall.com.
