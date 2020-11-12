Military experience impacts local company

Chris Hamil, 36, was a late-comer to the Army, enlisting in 2014, 11 years after graduating from Bremen High School.
“I always wanted to serve,” Hamil said. “Life got in the way. I went to college. … I put it on hold.”
He also dreamed of working with his dad, Bo Hamil, so after college — he earned a bachelor’s degree in sports medicine and a master’s in health administration — he started working at Southern Therapy Services, now Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers.
“All of my sons at various times in their youth would help out with small projects and so forth,” Bo Hamil said. “He (Chris) officially came on as an employee in 2008.”
Chris began helping the company update it’s technology infrastructure and covered sports events, working his way to his current office of chief information officer for the company.
All the while, Chris never lost that desire to serve in the military, he said. It was not just a matter of serving, but also of proving himself and stepping out of his dad’s shadow, forging his own path, Chris said.
When 2012 rolled around, he realized that if he didn’t join soon, he never would. Chris tried to enlist that year, but having just had surgery on his hip, the service declined to enlist him. Two years later, in 2014, Chris received a letter stating that he might yet be eligible, and so, he joined the Army National Guard.
His dad was not surprised. Chris had been very moved by the terrorist attacks on 9/11 in 2001, Bo said, and he had talked about joining the military after high school. But the timing was a shock, he said.
“It suddenly got real,” Bo said. “At the time he joined we were still involved heavily in Iraq and Afghanistan, so the reality of him being deployed to a true war zone became more real.”
Chris has been deployed a number of times in the United States including in 2017 to help with the clean up after Hurricane Irma in Savannah. Then, he went for officer training at Fort Benning in Georgia for a number of months in 2018 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019.
“It certainly presented challenges because of the role he serves in our business,” his father said.
But his son has always been driven and even when he was deployed halfway around the world, during his downtime, Chris would log on and work for the company, Bo said. Chris also trained himself in new skills, including project management, while he was gone, his dad said.
“It just gave him, I think, a diversion from what was going on over there also,” Bo said.
Chris’s mother, Shirley, refused to watch any news while he was deployed, but Bo wanted to know everything, he said. He started watching the news on BBC, Reuters and Al Jazeera because they were more real time in what was happening in Afghanistan than American news media, Bo said.
“There were several scary times when I knew that what had happened, that was being reported, was very close to him,” he said. “He was good about letting me know, when he could, that everything was fine.”
This year, the National Guard has been active domestically. Chris was deployed twice during the pandemic and once to Atlanta during the protests. Last week, he was on two-hour standby for possible deployment for riot control if protests broke out over the election.
“It just shows the flexibility of your National Guard,” he said. “People get scared when they see the military rolling in, but we’re there for the civilians’ protection. … During the protests we were there to make sure that we could keep the peace in case there was something that broke out between the police and the civilians.”
The military helped shape Chris. It improved his self confidence. It made him less concerned with “the little things” and less tolerant of people of poor character, Bo said.
Chris recognizes the changes, too. In his personal life, he found that although he had always been neat, it intensified. Everything needs to have a place, he said.
“You have to have everything in the right place because if you pay attention to the small things, the big things will take care of themselves,” he said, reiterating the military ethos. “I think my wife kind of likes it, because I even do her laundry.”
In addition, he found himself bluntly giving orders, even to his wife, much like he would if he were talking to his soldiers. That was something he had to dial back, Chris said. It’s all part of the transition back home.
“When you are in a high stress situation for several months, you come home and things just don’t seem the same anymore,” he said.
Professionally, he found that he learned a lot about leadership in the service.
“We’re actually making a major change in restructuring, reorganizing our entire company based on what I’ve learned in the military,” Chris said. “We haven’t spent enough time developing people as leaders.”
The Army is a leadership factory — teaching you to lead and follow at the same time, he said. So, the company will start training the directors to become leaders in the company. At the same time, the company is trying to help the employees reach their goals — professional and personal — even if those goals eventually move them away from the company.
“Of course with the professional staff, the therapists, we don’t want to lose them,” Chris said. “But at the same time, if we’re not investing in them, one, they’re not growing in our company, and two, they’re not getting better for our company; they’re getting stagnant.”
The investment might be a risk, because the employee may leave, but the benefits outweigh the costs not only for the company but for the employees, he said.
Additionally, he said military deployments into crisis situations prepared him for the pandemic.
“Around March, everybody started freaking out,” Chris said. “One thing that I learned in the military especially during a combat deployment was tactical patience, letting the situation develop, making calm, cool, collected decisions.”
He served on the COVID-19 Task Force for Fyzical, the 420-clinic company that they started to franchise with in 2016.
Despite the pandemic, Hamil’s company is poised for major growth this year, and Chris will be integral in that growth, Bo said. His military experience along with the studying he did while deployed have given Chris a clearer vision of what the company needs to grow, his father said.
“He was valuable to me before he left,” Bo said of his son’s military deployments. “But he’s been far more valuable to me now with military training and the self-confidence he gained.”
