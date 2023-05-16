Mrs. Michelle “Shelly” Foster Vick, of Muscadine, AL, won her battle with cancer on May 13, 2023 at the age of 57. She was a good and faithful servant who has now received her heavenly reward, been made whole and new and is delighting in the glories of her Lord.
Shelly is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Jeff; her three sons and their spouses, Jerod (Malone) Vick, Tyler (Autumn) Vick and Noah Vick; her daughter and her spouse, McKenna (Zachary) Crews; her four beautiful grandchildren, Riley Torrance, Sophie Torrance, Joseph Vick and Millie Rae Vick; her parents, Gilbert and Nancy Foster; her three sisters, Traci McKinney, Angela (Lance) Moore, Tanya (Ken) Woods; and several nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Shelly loved to be surrounded by her family and hosted many birthday parties, holiday gatherings, and Sunday dinners where her famous potato salad was always sure to be served. She took joy in taking care of others and seeing her loved ones fellowship around her. She also loved a good joke and kept everyone on their toes with her wit and sarcasm. She loved to rewatch old sitcoms and had a Golden Girls or Seinfeld quote for every occasion.
The Lord blessed Shelly with a spiritual gift for teaching, which she used at both Haralson County Middle and West Haralson Elementary for a total of 20 years. During those years, she was a blessing to every student she encountered, even those she did not personally teach. She was also loved and admired by her colleagues, some of whom called her “Mama Shelly”. She also used her gift of teaching at Providence Baptist Church as a Sunday School teacher, first to middle schoolers and then to the ladies class. Sharing the word of God with others brought Shelly such great excitement and joy.
Shelly battled cancer for three years but remained faithful to the Father and confident in His promises that no matter the outcome of her illness, she would one day go home to dwell in His house forever. Her family and friends will be homesick for her until they are reunited, but they rejoice in the perfect love of Christ that has made that reunion possible.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Curtis Pixler officiating. Music will be provided by Jake Pitts and Denise Bagwell Starnes. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00PM until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Carrollton, GA.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
