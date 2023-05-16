Mrs. Michelle “Shelly” Foster Vick, of Muscadine, AL, won her battle with cancer on May 13, 2023 at the age of 57. She was a good and faithful servant who has now received her heavenly reward, been made whole and new and is delighting in the glories of her Lord.

Shelly is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Jeff; her three sons and their spouses, Jerod (Malone) Vick, Tyler (Autumn) Vick and Noah Vick; her daughter and her spouse, McKenna (Zachary) Crews; her four beautiful grandchildren, Riley Torrance, Sophie Torrance, Joseph Vick and Millie Rae Vick; her parents, Gilbert and Nancy Foster; her three sisters, Traci McKinney, Angela (Lance) Moore, Tanya (Ken) Woods; and several nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

