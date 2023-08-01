Mr. Michael Roger Smith, age 56, of Buchanan, GA, passed away July 27, 2023. He was born December 22, 1966 in Dallas, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Campbell.

Michael worked as a carpenter for many years and helped to build and remodel many homes. He was Baptist by faith and an avid Alabama fan. He enjoyed hunting, but his favorite way to spend time was making memories with his grandsons.