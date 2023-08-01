Mr. Michael Roger Smith, age 56, of Buchanan, GA, passed away July 27, 2023. He was born December 22, 1966 in Dallas, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Campbell.
Michael worked as a carpenter for many years and helped to build and remodel many homes. He was Baptist by faith and an avid Alabama fan. He enjoyed hunting, but his favorite way to spend time was making memories with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Hagan Smith, of Buchanan; parents, Roger Smith and Elaine Miller Smith; daughters, Ciera Cohran, of Buchanan and Jacey Smith (Kody Brown), of Temple, GA; son, Terence Smith, of Temple; grandsons, Brantley Jordan, Jameson Smith, and Westin Brown; sister, Vicki Smith, of Tallapoosa; and brother and sister in law, Mickey and Cindy Smith, of Buchanan.
Funeral services were held August 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EST in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Jason Hudgens officiating. Music was provided by Lisa Robinson and recorded family favorites. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Mickey Smith, Terry Smith, Ron Baker, Kody Brown, Benjie Miller, William Miller, Austin Miller, and T. J. Jordan. Honorary pallbearers were Todd Robinson, Brantley Jordan, Jameson Smith, and Westin Brown. Interment followed in Mountain Creek Church Cemetery.
