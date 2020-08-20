On Georgia Highway 54 just off Interstate 85 in Meriwether County, stone columns hold a sign marking the entrance of the Turkey Run Landfill.
“You can drive by the entrance to it and you wouldn’t even know there’s a landfill there,” Meriwether County Commissioner Beth Neely-Hadley said.
The paved road to the landfill is lined by lush, green grass with a thick stand of trees on each side. From the highway, you can’t see where it leads, but the driveway looks like one that might take you to an office building. Until a grimy dump truck turns onto the drive.
The landfill opened in 2009, the first landfill to open in the state in years. Now, a company is researching opening a landfill on 2,200 acres in Haralson County. It would be the first to open in the state since the Turkey Run Landfill.
The residents in tiny Meriwether County, population 21,167, had the same concerns that Haralson County residents are posing when the issue was brought to their County Commission about 15 years ago.
Neely-Hadley said it was a bitter fight. She was not a member of the Commission at the time, but her husband, now deceased, was and she watched the proceedings carefully. The people who lived closest to the proposed site were adamantly opposed, while those who lived farther away saw a great benefit to the county from the money it would bring in and the development of the promised industrial park, Neely-Hadley said.
“To be honest with you, it about tore the county apart,” she said. “Even to this day, the people that live around it most of them are adamantly opposed to it.”
The fight against the landfillThe Commission voted 3-2 to allow the landfill to be built in the county with her husband casting the tie breaking yes-vote.
“He was adamantly against it from the beginning,” she said.
His change of vote came after the county commission was advised by legal counsel that they didn’t have any legal means to keep the landfill out of the county. So, the commissioners negotiated some more favorable conditions in the host agreement, including cash payments for Lone Oak, the Meriwether County town most affected by the landfill, and free dumping for residents at specified times, she said.
Meriwether County Commissioner Buster McCoy was also not on the Commission at the time and wasn’t sure why the county had no legal recourse. But, he said, the county does have control over the zoning of property, which can lock a landfill out.
“Basically what you’ve got is just one thing,” he said. “The only power they have is in their building and zoning codes. Now if it gets rezoned to industrial, basically it’s Katy bar the door. They can put in what they want to.”
Kevin Chambers, director of communications for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, said by email that the siting of landfills does start at the county level.
“The initial siting of landfills is primarily controlled at the local level,” Chambers wrote. “Zoning and land use ordinances, in addition to the local solid waste management plan, help jurisdictions control where future disposal facilities may be sited. Once the proposed facility is confirmed to be consistent with the local solid waste management plan and zoning, an application is made to the state.”
Assistant County Attorney Avery Jackson said at the July 7 Haralson County Commission meeting that the county doesn’t have zoning for landfills in its current code, so the zoning on the property would have to be changed to accommodate the proposal. However, a demolition and construction landfill already operates in the county near the proposed site of the household waste landfill.
Jackson couldn’t immediately answer what that was zoned or how the current landfill was in operation without the proper zoning in place.
Additionally, there is an old landfill that is no longer accepting garbage and Waco’s sewage processing facility nearby. Ernest Kaufmann, head of Solid Solutions Development, the company proposing the landfill, said that makes the proposed property a perfect fit for a new landfill. Both he and Chambers say that a new landfill is needed in the state.
How the landfill has helped Meriwether CountyFinancially the Turkey Run Landfill has been good for Meriwether County, Neely-Hadley said.
“Every city in the county and our water and sewer authority all get money from the tipping fees,” she said.
In addition, the company that built the landfill, also headed by Kaufmann, donated 11 acres of the property to the county to build an industrial park.
“Today, it’s one of the best things that ever happened in Meriwether County,” said Jane Fryer, president of the Meriwether County Industrial Development Authority, of the park.
Meriwether took out a bond to build the infrastructure to the park and after they built it, industry began to come. There are about 800 employees working in the businesses that have settled in the park which include suppliers for the automotive industry and nearby Kia plant, Fryer said.
The landfill and the industrial park are adjacent, and driving down the road into the park, what looks like a construction site, with tractors busily working are actually the landfill.
People had said that the landfill would keep industry from locating in the park, but that hasn’t been an issue, Fryer said. In fact, the industries find it convenient since they use the landfill, she said.
“We’ve been very pleased and successful with the land that was donated,” Fryer said. “We’re a big fan.”
How do residents feel nowEleven years after the landfill opened, there have been no issues with smell or contaminated water, Neely-Hadley said.
There was an issue with the leachate being pumped to the sewer system and Waste Management is having to truck the discharge to the plant until it is fixed, she said.
The closest residents to the landfill also said they had few issues with the smell and none with the water.
Mark Williams has lived in a house that borders the landfill property for 24 years. He was concerned about a landfill being put in near his home.
He was worried about his water, the potential smell and just the development it might bring.
“ ‘Cause I came here (with it) kind of being a rural area,” Williams said.
But those issues didn’t materialize. He can occasionally catch a whiff of the garbage, though.
“Occasionally, in certain types of atmosphere, mostly in the mornings when the weather’s just right,” Williams said. “It’s not really been a problem for me.”
But both he and business owners in Hogansville, on the other side of the Interstate from the landfill, complained about the truck traffic associated with the landfill as well as loggers in the area. The noise was a bother, but not a huge problem, they said.
“I can sit outside and watch the trucks go by,” Michael Benton, who runs the Hogansville Sweetery and lives in an apartment behind the shop, said with a laugh. But he added with all the noise, it makes it difficult to hold a conversation outside the store.
Williams said he likes some of the conditions built into the host agreement, such as being able to drop things off at the landfill for free on Saturdays. He also likes that the agreement protects his property value, he said. If he tries to sell his house in the future and can’t get the appraised value, the landfill owner will make up the difference, Williams said.
“Everything has risks and benefits, good and bad,” he said. “Would I rather not have had it, probably rather not. But you can’t always stop progress and there’s a need for these things.”
Ruby Powell has lived in her house about half a mile from the entrance to the landfill on State Highway 54 since 1999. She agreed with Williams. Her main complaint was also the noise and inconvenience of the truck traffic — and the rocks it kicked up into her yard. But she made the best of it, placing the bigger rocks around trees and her flower beds.
Everything changes, she said from her front porch as the trucks whizzed by. She, and the kittens playing on the porch, were unconcerned.
“Things have got to get bigger,” Powell said. “It always does.”
