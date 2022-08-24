I don’t remember when the notion of writing a memoir about our East African experience came to me. At the Hindman Settlement School Writers Retreat in 2011, I intended to begin writing my family stories of growing up in Appalachia. At every writing prompt a story from our African days came to me easily. I commented to one of the mentors that I wanted to write a Kentucky story but East Africa kept getting in the way. She advised me to write about Africa and said Kentucky stories would be for another time in my life.
My mentor at Hindsman suggested I write from my memories first and then use photographs to expand my memories and provide visual details where my memory was less clear. So I began to write stories by hand in my daybook, recording what I remembered. I have pages and pages of memories; some transcribed into a typed document. Many of those earliest writings overlap with other writings completed more recently.
During the process Dennis and I have discussed our memories frequently at times disagreeing about details. Memory can be an unreliable witness. Certain events became fused together as if two events were one. Some events — everyday as well as tragic — the mind chooses to dismiss or forget. Memories become place markers — this happened before or after a specific memory.
I began reading published memoirs in a hope to learn to write a memoir. Currently, the number is about 46 memoirs or books about writing memoirs that I’ve read and written down. I looked for memoir writers of Africa experiences like Alexandra Fuller (Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight: An African Childhood) and Applicahian writers like Linda Scott Derosier, author of Creekers. I listened to podcasts, watched online presentations and even taught a memoir writing class for the continuing education department of the local university.
William Zinsser in Inventing the Truth advises “tell your story as only you can.” He also says arrive at a version of the past you feel is true. Remembered truth is often different, Zinsser says.
“Memoir writers must manufacture a text, imposing narrative order on a jumble of half-remembered events… they arrive at a truth that is theirs alone, not quite like that of anybody else who was present at the same events.” (Inventing the Truth, page 6). He says a good memoir has two elements. One is the art — trying to make sense of who we are, once were, the values and heritage that shaped us. And secondly, craft — the careful art of construction as a mosaic — piecing it together.
Memoir narrows the lens of experience, Zinsser says, focusing on a time… that was usually vivid. Much of the everyday life slipped my memory. It’s the most vivid which remains clear.
Zinsser advises, “You have to take pains in a memoir not to hang on the reader’s arm, like a drunk, and say, ‘And then I did this and it was so interesting.” Hemingway agreed and said in A Moveable Feast, “how good a book is should be judged, by the man who writes it, by the excellence of the material that he eliminates.”
Over and over I have heard it said by memoirists that the genre should never be used as a way to score a victory or settle a fight. Zinsser encourages memoir writers to “beat back the past with grace and humor and with the power of language… We come from a tribe of fallible people… tell the story without judgment and get on with our lives.”
I found a cardboard treasure box with the quotes I have used here. During a previous summer institute for writers we decorated the boxes and collected quotes. Amazed at how apropos the quotes are to my writing process today. I am attempting to write this memoir for myself, my family and others who are interested in our work during the time we served in Tanzania and Kenya. I have no score to settle, no agenda to push.
It is simply my story as I remember our adventure of settling into language and culture learning in Tanzania only to be unsettled and displaced and then resettled in Kenya. For months I felt something was missing in my memoir writing. After listening to a presentation by Alison Wearing I realized structure was the missing element. I found the structure for my memoir — settled, unsettled and resettled.
