I don’t remember when the notion of writing a memoir about our East African experience came to me. At the Hindman Settlement School Writers Retreat in 2011, I intended to begin writing my family stories of growing up in Appalachia. At every writing prompt a story from our African days came to me easily. I commented to one of the mentors that I wanted to write a Kentucky story but East Africa kept getting in the way. She advised me to write about Africa and said Kentucky stories would be for another time in my life.

My mentor at Hindsman suggested I write from my memories first and then use photographs to expand my memories and provide visual details where my memory was less clear. So I began to write stories by hand in my daybook, recording what I remembered. I have pages and pages of memories; some transcribed into a typed document. Many of those earliest writings overlap with other writings completed more recently.

