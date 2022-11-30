2022 has been an especially busy year for Melvins. Originally from Montesano, Washington but now based in Los Angeles, California, they have charged forward on their singular trajectory for nearly 40 years. Singer/guitarist Buzz Osborne and drummer/singer Dale Crover have been the mainstays of the band over those years, but for the last seven years, their primary bassist has been Redd Kross singer/bassist Steven Shane McDonald. This lineup has become one of the most dynamic and entertaining of the band's career, bringing a mirthful yet menacing attack of high volume, odd time signatures, dropped D and C tunings, and tempering them with pitch-shifted vocal wackiness, unique percussive elements, and noise. It is a molten stew of styles, and I never know what to expect from their live set, let alone their recorded releases.

As the band began in the eighties, there are plenty of groups whose material they have covered across the decades. I have seen them play songs by underground bands such as Flipper, (“Sacrifice”) The Wipers, (“Youth of America”), and the aforementioned Redd Kross, (“Charlie”) but the band is also often known to cover classic songs by The Rolling Stones, (“Sway”) The Beatles, (“I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “I Want to Tell You”) The Who, (“My Generation”) Alice Cooper, (“Halo of Flies”) and Queen (“Now I'm Here”) and I have witnessed these renditions live as well. I have also heard them do a capella renditions of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Amazing Grace”.

