In the fall of 1982, I became a fan of Pink Floyd’s landmark album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” The album was released in 1973, but remained on the Billboard album charts for more than a decade. I bought the record after visiting my cousin Jay Dobbs that previous summer in Carlinville, Illinois. I was intrigued by the visual aspects of that album as well as the music it contained within its gatefold cover with prisms adorning the outside and the color spectrum as a soundwave on the inside.
Following that purchase, I bought the band’s 1981 compilation album “A Collection of Great Dance Songs.” One included song, “One of These Days,” featured prominently on side one, and it has been one of my favorite songs of all time. It was taken from a Pink Floyd album I had never heard before that point. “Meddle,” was released on Oct. 31, 1971, 50 years ago this past Sunday. It is definitely my favorite album by Pink Floyd, and they are a band with many terrific records.
The opener, “One of These Days,” is an initially mesmerizing song with the sound of a windstorm introducing it. Eventually, this gives way to Roger Waters’ bass guitar effected by delay, causing it to repeat its few notes, eventually doubling them into a galloping rhythm, and then gaining support by the sound of Richard Wright’s equally-effected Hammond organ. The sound of the song’s beginning is so compelling, even after all of these decades, that when I hear it, it still fascinates me that any group would choose to compose such a song, let along have it lead off an album. It is especially fantastic when using headphones to listen.
The song builds further, gaining velocity from the doubled bass notes, (guitarist David Gilmour performs second bass guitar along with Waters) patches of organ that repeat, and eventually the sound of Nick Mason’s drums pounding on what sounds like a door. The first minute and a half builds momentum through its sound and then its key change from B minor to A minor. This is then complemented by Gilmour’s swirling, then screaming lap steel guitar, followed by the pulsing, rhythmic bass that sounds as if it is played through a tremelo effect, alternating the length of the notes as they ascend and descend.
It is then that the song takes on a feeling of ominous space rock, as if it accompanies some science fiction monster movie, adding drones, and more pounding, followed by a significantly altered voice, slowed down below a human vocal register.
“One of these days I’m going to cut you into little pieces,” the voice states eerily. I have since learned that it Mason’s voice, one of his only featured vocals on the group’s records.
The band’s momentum immediately accelerates at this point, adding a straight groove from Mason’s drums and further organ stabs and swirling runs from Gilmour, riding the crest of the song’s crescendo, built on the existing groove. Finally, delayed piano is heard, along with the wind that continues to howl. It is equally magnificent and terrifying. With only a minute left to add counterpoint to this, the band resumes the chord changes from B minor to A major, reprising the initial notes in the song’s first 90 seconds. As the lap steel’s notes descends, the accompaniment decrescendos in a decaying roar, with only the wind still blowing.
This then fades into the acoustic balladry of “A Pillow of Winds,” a folkie slowpoke of a song with Gilmour’s mellow vocals in complete contrast to that first track. It contains some chord changes that the group would later revisit eight years later on its 1979 masterpiece, “The Wall.”
After this is “Fearless,” another acoustic guitar-driven track which includes a superimposed field recording of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” added to it. The song is both rocking and wistful, an odd combination that left me spellbound. Then when I heard side two’s 23-minute opus “Echoes,” I realized what an incredibly important band Pink Floyd was to me. They still are, and the songs on “Meddle” are prime reasons this is so.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
