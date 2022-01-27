Friday morning a week ago, I got the message from Ashley, my wife, that the singer/actor born Marvin Lee Aday, professionally known as Meat Loaf, had passed away the night before. He was 74 years-old. During my lunch break that day, I saw that our son had texted in all capital letters his own shock about Meat Loaf’s passing.
I had gotten him into Meat Loaf a few years ago, and he shared my love of the campy humor in the songs of “Bat out of Hell,” the album that put the singer and Jim Steinman, the composer of all its songs, on the literal popular music map. The record’s production, vocals, and lyrics are uniquely theatrical, and it is an album that I often revisit and enjoy.
The story behind “Bat out of Hell” is quite inspiring. Steinman had written several dramatic pieces for New York’s Public Theater, including “More Than You Deserve”, a production that included Aday, who was already listed in the cast as Meat Loaf, a nickname he had picked up as a high school football player. In the finale of an early public performance, the vocalist performed one of Steinman’s songs with such great passion that he received a standing ovation, reducing him to tears. Following that experience, he told Steinman he wanted to sing the composer’s songs and that they should be a team. Steinman agreed.
For more than a year after joining forces, the duo auditioned their work for record labels and were consistently turned down by music business elites. Famed music executive Clive Davis was one who criticized the songs’ arrangements and questioned Steinman’s songwriting skill. He also made it clear that he did not believe Meat Loaf’s oversized image was marketable.
Undaunted, the musicians got in touch with musician/songwriter/producer Todd Rundgren. Upon hearing Steinman’s songs and Meat Loaf’s voice, he decided to make the album.
“So what’s the big problem?” said Rundgren. “We just record it and that’s it.”
Having himself been enamored of Broadway music as a boy, Rundgren was the only producer who immediately believed in the music. He recognized it as the high concept of thematic, campy, yet powerful Rock that it really is. The irony that it was to be delivered by such a formidable performer was not lost him either.
“It was an unusual image for a lot of people to see this Pavarottian guy,” said Rundgren about Meat Loaf. Even so, Meat Loaf inhabited the songs with a fiery enthusiasm that was unlike any other performer. Dressed in a ruffled tuxedo shirt, his long hair flowing around his face as he gesticulated with his singing, he left an indelible impression on his audience.
“He was always an incredibly fearsome, majestic character, but also pretty funny at the same time,” said Steinman of his partner.
The album’s performers were largely responsible for the huge impression “Bat Out of Hell” made on the listening public. Edgar Winter played saxophone, and vocalist Ellen Foley performed alongside Meat Loaf on “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.” Rundgren’s band, Utopia, acted as the backing musicians for the record across its seven songs, and he fronted the composer and singer the production costs. Bassist/vocalist Kasim Sulton, keyboardist Roger Powell, drummer Willie Wilcox, and Rundgren are all featured on the record, as were drummer Max Weinberg and pianist Roy Bittan, both from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Rundgren has since noted that “Bat Out of Hell” sounded to him as a satirical jab at Springsteen.
Once finished, their perseverance paid off when a small label, Cleveland International, distributed by major label Epic Records, finally agreed to release the album on Oct. 21, 1977, nearly 45 years ago. The record eventually sold over 43 million copies, and Meat Loaf became a household name and international superstar.
Meat Loaf may have left this life, but not the hearts of his fans. Preceding him, Steinman passed away on April 19, 2021. Rest in peace, gentlemen. Thank you for believing in yourselves and leaving us your musical legacy.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
