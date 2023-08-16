Mr. Maurice Gillian Suit, age 76, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, formerly of Fruithurst, Alabama passed away Aug. 8, 2023. He was born May 31, 1947, in Fruithurst, Alabama to the late Huey David Suit and Doshie Orilla Morris Suit. In addition to his parents, Maurice is preceded in death by his sisters, Sonja Hodges, Myrtyl McArry, and Margie Sprizzer. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Jason Swafford, of Gulf Shores; grandchildren, Alexis Watts and Tyler Pruitt; sisters, Nell Hoffman, Marvie Wright, Teresa Grief, Merle Suite, and Margo Zagland; and brothers, Huey Suit, Refard Suit, and Buddy McKenzie.
Interment occurred at Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery with a private burial.
