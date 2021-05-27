Today we don’t use the term master to address professionals. However, in the past the term master was used for skilled laborers such as jewelers, sculptors, carpenters, leather workers, builders and metal workers. Masters taught apprentices the skills of their trade through years of unpaid labor and a series of skill tests. Once common, the system has all but disappeared in current society. We address professionals the same as other folks with the exception of doctor (earned, honorary or medical).
In truth we all are masters at a few skills. For instance, I am a master of the fork. I can not remember a time when I have not had the skill to eat with a fork (thanks to the patient teaching of my mother I’m sure). If we were to have a meal together, you can be assured that my fork skills would not embarrass you in public.
Are there other skills with which you would consider yourself to be a master? I consider myself a master driver since I have never had a moving violation or an accident. Maybe I should suggest to the DMV that it be added to my license.
I could also be called a master walker since I have been walking for 61 years now. Although I had a fall not too long ago — it was the road’s fault and not my lack of skill. Mostly I have mastered the skill of walking.
I would not claim to be a master cook despite many years of cooking all sorts of foods. Nor a master pianist even though I studied for years and my parents spent a small fortune on lessons. I know some very skilled artisans but have never heard any of them ask to be called master painter, or master potter or master pianist.
Kenny Werner is the author of “Effortless Mastery, Liberating the Master Musician Within.” Courtesy of the Warren Sewell Library I am skimming this work. Werner began performing at the piano at age 4. I have a rigid understanding of what four years should be doing and performing at the piano is not one of them but that’s another topic for discussion. He became restless in his career and began to rethink his craft, which developed into a spiritual journey.
I wish to acknowledge Werner’s deep affiliation with Eastern thinking and the notion of spirituality associated with it. I also disagree with this thinking.
However, his premise of giving up a desire or even a compulsion to be great at a skill makes sense to me. He suggests five minutes of practice, which can lead to more practice because it isn’t seen as overwhelming. He also suggests learning small selections of music well. Play the selection so many times that you know them to the point where you have mastered it. Remember the mastery of the fork? How many times have we lifted food to our mouths to gain that mastery?
This book hits home to me at my present stage of fiddle playing. Recently I shared with my online fiddle teacher, Jason Kleinburg, of the Fiddlehed website, that I have learned a lot of tunes to the almost point but not many tunes to a deep level. His advice was to slow down and concentrate on a few tunes and learn them well. He says the tune is yours after you play it 1,000 times. Sounds to me like Jason and Werner might be reading from the same script.
So that’s my plan. I am really going to slow down, develop the tunes I like and learn them well. Maybe I can be a master fiddler of a few tunes if not all the fiddle tunes in the book.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.