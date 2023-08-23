England's Genesis released their breakthrough Progressive Rock studio album “Selling England by the Pound” on September 28, 1973. It features the band's best compositions up to that point, its best recorded sound quality, and performances that remain unmatched in all of Rock. The production and audio engineering by John Burns serves the material well, with introductory track, “Dancing with the Moonlit Knight” having its melody reprised at the album's conclusion in final song “Aisle of Plenty”. As a complete listen, it is the most satifying of Genesis's Progressive Rock output. With each replay, the beauty and emotional resonance of the songs becomes all the more evident.
“Dancing with the Moonlit Knight” is a melancholy, beautiful song which begins with lead vocalist Peter Gabriel's a capella singing, followed by the rest of the band building the music around him. Lead guitarist Steve Hackett, keyboardist Anthony Banks, bassist and guitarist Mike Rutherford, and drummer Phil Collins bring the music up from a whisper to a crescendo and a rapid-fire fanfare. As an album opener, the band probably never topped this song.
Afterward, the Pop overtones of second song “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)” is played by the band. Gabriel's cleverly wacky voice sing-speaks the lyrics which give way to a flowing chorus of the song's title. It is an unusual song which became the band's first hit single, reaching number 21 on the United Kingdom singles chart.
Three songs which follow on the album are among the band's most beloved. “Firth of Fifth”, the first of these songs, begins with an oddly-timed piano performance from Banks that is beautiful and inspiring, and it is joined by a majestic, slow theme just a minute afterward. Gabriel's double-tracked, weathered voice is reduced at two minutes to a single vocal during a decrescendo in the music. The music builds again within the next thirty seconds, giving way eventually to a quiet passage of Gabriel's flute, Rutherford's bass, and Hackett's lead guitar. The dynamics shift to another beautiful piano passage, a synthesizer solo, and Collins showing how exciting he can be without overshadowing his bandmates' strengths. It is an epic worthy of deep analytical study, a master-class on how to compose a stunning musical masterpiece.
“The Battle of Epping Forest” which is next, clocks in at 11:44 minutes, but it is no less exciting, nor is it less impressive. A feast of odd time signatures that change on a dime, it has a melodic quality which bests the music of many of the band's peers. The song's lyrics by Gabriel detail a fictionalized story based on a real turf war between rival British gangs in the East End of London. Though on paper this reads as merely a violent enterprise, the song's literate, musical interplay presents it more like a theatrical piece, one that catches the listener's attention with every turn, ending with the two gangs at a draw rather than a triumph by either. Gabriel's sense of imagery and humor both stand out in his description of the event, one he ultimately had to fashion in his own imagination. Though the lyrics somewhat overwhelm the music, it is a tour de force of composition.
Final epic “The Cinema Show” is a song which figured heavily into my first exposure to this era of the band's output. I first heard passages from it on their 1982 live release, “Three Sides Live”, an album I still find entertaining, though I prefer this complete version of the song in its original form. Hackett and Rutherford helm the layered guitars in its middle section, giving way to some of Collins's most rhythmically challenging sections a few moments later. Coupled with this is Banks's beautiful ARP synthesizer melody, lifting the song with a soaring quality underscored by what sounds like a mellotron emulating a human choir. Around the final two minutes, the band sound like they are playing to a live audience, inspired by its energy. This eventually fades into “Aisle of Plenty” with its acoustic guitar, organ, and Gabriel's beautifully emotive singing, closing the record.
