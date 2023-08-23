England's Genesis released their breakthrough Progressive Rock studio album “Selling England by the Pound” on September 28, 1973. It features the band's best compositions up to that point, its best recorded sound quality, and performances that remain unmatched in all of Rock. The production and audio engineering by John Burns serves the material well, with introductory track, “Dancing with the Moonlit Knight” having its melody reprised at the album's conclusion in final song “Aisle of Plenty”. As a complete listen, it is the most satifying of Genesis's Progressive Rock output. With each replay, the beauty and emotional resonance of the songs becomes all the more evident.

“Dancing with the Moonlit Knight” is a melancholy, beautiful song which begins with lead vocalist Peter Gabriel's a capella singing, followed by the rest of the band building the music around him. Lead guitarist Steve Hackett, keyboardist Anthony Banks, bassist and guitarist Mike Rutherford, and drummer Phil Collins bring the music up from a whisper to a crescendo and a rapid-fire fanfare. As an album opener, the band probably never topped this song.