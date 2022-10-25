Cool, crisp days call for comfort foods like the classic flavors of traditional Italian cooking. Whether you’re Italian by heritage or simply by heart, learning the art of Italian cuisine may be easier than you may think.
CAVATELLI WITH CACIO E PEPE SAUCE RECIPE
(Family Features)
Ingredients
Salt, to taste
1 box dry Cavatelli pasta
1 jar (16.9 ounces) Bertolli d’Italia Cacio e Pepe Sauce
1 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese, or to taste
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Bring large pot of cold water to boil. Salt water heavily.
2. Cook dry pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Strain pasta, reserving pasta water.
3. In large saucepan over low heat, warm pasta sauce 3-5 minutes. Add 1-2 tablespoons pasta water.
4. Transfer cooked pasta to saucepan.
5. Stir and toss pasta approximately 30 seconds over medium heat to integrate it with sauce. Add pasta water as needed for creamier texture.
6. Plate pasta and top with finely grated Pecorino Romano and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
FRESH TOMATO BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN RECIPE
(Southern Living)
Ingredients
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil, plus additional, for garnish
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon dried oregano
6 thinly sliced boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (about 1½ pounds)
1 large onion, thinly sliced
1 jar (24.7 ounces) marinara sauce
2 cups multi-colored grape tomatoes, halved
2 stems cherry tomatoes on the vine
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. In small bowl, whisk olive oil, basil, garlic, salt, pepper and oregano until combined. Combine 2 tablespoons oil mixture and chicken in resealable plastic bag. Let stand 5-10 minutes at room temperature to marinate.
3. In medium skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil mixture over medium heat. Add onions; cook 3-4 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Stir in marinara sauce. Pour mixture into lightly greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Arrange chicken breasts in dish, overlapping if necessary. Top with grape tomatoes and cherry tomato stems. Spoon remaining oil mixture over tomatoes.
4. Bake, covered, 25 minutes, or until chicken is done (165 F) and tomatoes start to burst. Sprinkle with Parmesan, drizzle with balsamic glaze and garnish with fresh basil leaves before serving.
CLASSIC LASAGNA RECIPE
(Southern Living)
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, coarsely chopped
2 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1 (8 ounce) package lasagna noodles
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup ricotta or small curd cottage cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 to 4 slices mozzarella cheese, halved diagonally
Directions
1. Brown ground beef in oil in a large skillet, stirring to crumble; drain off pan drippings. Stir tomatoes, tomato paste, and seasonings into meat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Cook noodles according to package directions; drain.
3. Place half of noodles in a lightly greased 12 x 8 x 2-inch baking dish, slightly overlapping lengthwise edges. Spoon one-third of meat mixture over noodles; add half of shredded mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and spoon on remaining meat mixture. Arrange mozzarella slices on top. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.
EASY CREAMY CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
(Southern Living)
Ingredients
6 cups unsalted chicken stock
1 (14-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken breast, skin removed
3 (7-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, skin removed
12 ounce uncooked spaghetti
1 (5-oz.) can evaporated milk
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon lower-sodium Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons hot sauce
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1½ cups chopped yellow onion (about 1 medium onion)
1½ cups chopped red bell pepper (about 1 large pepper)
2 cups chopped tomatoes (about 3 medium tomatoes)
4 ounces sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring stock to a boil in a Dutch oven over high. Add chicken to stock. Cover; reduce heat to medium. Cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest piece of chicken registers 160°F, about 25 minutes. Remove chicken; let stand until ready to use. (Inner temperature of chicken will rise as it stands.)
2. Return stock to a boil over high. Add pasta to Dutch oven, and cook until just tender, about 9 minutes. Transfer pasta to a medium bowl (reserving stock). Return stock to a boil over high; boil until liquid is reduced to about 2½ cups, about 1 minute. Whisk together evaporated milk and flour in a small bowl. Stir into stock; boil until slightly thickened, 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and salt. Pour stock mixture over pasta.
3. Return Dutch oven to medium-high heat. Add butter, onion, and bell pepper. Cook, stirring often, until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat; add pasta mixture back to Dutch oven. Shred chicken, discarding bones. (You should have about 4 1⁄2 cups meat.) Add chicken and tomatoes to Dutch oven; toss to coat.
4. Pour mixture into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with cheese. Lightly coat aluminum foil with cooking spray. Cover with foil; bake until cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes.
CLASSIC CHICKEN TETRAZZINI RECIPE \
(Southern Living)
Ingredients
1 ½ (8-oz.) packages vermicelli
½ cup butter
½ cup all-purpose flour
4 cups milk
½ cup dry white wine
2 tablespoons chicken bouillon granules
1 teaspoon seasoned pepper
2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
4 cups diced cooked chicken
1 (6-oz.) jar sliced mushrooms, drained
¾ cup slivered almonds
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare pasta according to package directions.
2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a Dutch oven over low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Cook 1 minute, whisking constantly. Gradually whisk in milk and wine; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Whisk in bouillon granules, seasoned pepper, and 1 cup Parmesan cheese.
3. Remove from heat; stir in diced cooked chicken, sliced mushrooms, and hot cooked pasta.
4. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish; sprinkle with slivered almonds and remaining 1 cup Parmesan cheese.
5. Bake at 350°F for 35 minutes or until bubbly.
