In the four years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe reached a seemingly natural conclusion with “Avengers: Endgame,” many critics have called the installments that followed pointless and meandering. Granted, quite a few of the films have been lackluster, but I never fully agreed with that claim.

I enjoyed “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (although that one isn’t aging well) and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” as well as the Disney+ series “WandaVision” and “Loki.” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” also had their moments.

