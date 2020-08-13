The music world lost a key leader in album production with the passing of Martin Birch on Sunday. Birch was a prolific recording engineer and producer whose career stretched across four decades and included multi-million selling acts, primarily from his native England. Birch had been enjoying retirement for decades, but the shadow he cast with his cornerstone work in hard rock encompassed multiple genres.
I became interested in album production and engineering early in my life, largely due to reading the credits on the albums to which I was exposed. I began noticing in my early teens that Birch produced many of my favorite musicians. So, seeing his name in the credits gave each record a stamp of approval even when I had not yet heard an album’s contents.
Birch was both a skilled engineer and later a sought-after producer. His early engineering credits include multiple albums by Fleetwood Mac, a few by Wishbone Ash, and then a long run of albums by Deep Purple, for whom he engineered and later co-produced nine consecutive albums. It is no wonder that band dedicated one of their songs to him, calling him a “catalyst”.
My first Deep Purple long player (L.P.) was 1972’s landmark album “Machine Head.” The band was English, but planned to record the album with Birch as its engineer at a Montreux, Switzerland casino known for its good acoustics. The day before the recording was to begin, Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention were performing in the venue. During the proceedings, someone in the audience shot a flare into the casino’s ceiling, catching it on fire, eventually burning it to the ground.
Undaunted, the band infiltrated a closed-for-the-season hotel and Birch, using the Rolling Stones Mobile Recording Unit, captured the band’s performance there. It was an arduous task, one that had not been anticipated, but thanks to Birch’s deft hand and the resilience of all concerned, the sessions yielded what would become an album of signature songs for Deep Purple. “Smoke On The Water,” eulogizing the casino event, would go on to become one of the most recognizable songs in rock history. Birch is responsible for taking a second-rate situation and turning it into a platinum-selling recording. He would go onward and upward in his career from there.
When Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore formed his own band, Rainbow, Martin Birch engineered and produced their first four albums. He also recorded and produced former Deep Purple lead singer David Coverdale’s band, Whitesnake, across their first nine records. In addition to this, he recorded and co-produced two Blue Oyster Cult albums, one of which included their second largest-selling single, “Burnin’ for You”.
A revamped Black Sabbath featuring Rainbow singer Ronnie James Dio hired Birch to produce its two initial albums. Following the ousting of lead singer Ozzy Osbourne, the group had rolled the dice on a reconstituted version of the group. This second version of the band revived a career that had been on its last legs for the previous four years, having been upstaged at one point on the 10th anniversary tour by opener Van Halen. Birch’s involvement was instrumental to the band’s success.
Birch first worked with Iron Maiden in 1981, the band who would eventually define the New Wave of British Heavy Metal (N.W.O.B.H.M.), a nationwide movement encompassing the downturn of punk rock and the rise of working class hard rock. His first record with the band inaugurated the first of three changes in the band’s lineup that would occur over their collective history. With other groups, this might have been troublesome, but Birch maintained the band’s focus and ensured their continued success through it all. He drove them on, always bringing out the best material from them despite the new variables.
Birch retired after overseeing Iron Maiden’s “Fear of the Dark” album from 1992. He largely kept a low profile after this, and yet the records he made continue to draw in new listeners every year. His influence on the hard rock world and its fans cannot be overestimated.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
