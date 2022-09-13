Martha Datha Roberts Dewberry, 93, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
She was born July 8, 1929 in Steadman, to the late Roy Grady Roberts and Eldorado Allen Roberts. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71½ years, Hank Dewberry; daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Sam Sparks; sons and daughter-in-law, Pete Dewberry and Keith and Beth Dewberry; grandchildren, Susan Odom and Caleb Dewberry; sisters, Clara Parrish, Edna Gray and Kate Roberts; and brothers, James Roberts, Edgar Roberts, Harold Roberts and Walker Roberts.
Martha met her beloved husband as a young girl when they were 6 and 8 years old after their families moved near each other. They married 10 years later on Jan. 12, 1946, never dating anyone but each other. She worked for many years as a Seamstress at Sewell Manufacturing, until her retirement in the early 1990s. Martha loved fireworks, playing the piano, tending to her garden, and collecting salt and pepper shakers.
In their retirement, she and Hank loved to travel and once took a cross country driving trip, where they camped in various states and got to be on the Price is Right tv show. Martha was a loving and supporting grandmother and was always happy to go watch her grandchildren in all their activities.
She is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda Dewberry and Jesse Turner, Kim and Christy Odom, and Candace and Will Britton; great-grandchildren, John Casey Odom, Ashley Odom, Kati Bell, Scott Bell, Branson Dewberry, Kennedy Britton and Katie Britton; great-great-grandchildren, Kensley Odom, Allie Odom and Beck Bell; daughters-in-law, Anita Dewberry and Carla Dewberry; son in law, Elton Odom; sisters in law, Joyce Newman, Bobbie Dewberry, and Florene Dewberry; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with the Rev. Randy Robinson officiating. Music was provided by June Walker and members of the Steadman Baptist Church Choir.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Hovie Roberts, Lamar Roberts and Tom Gernatt. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery with Josh Noble and Matthew McClure providing music.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa.
