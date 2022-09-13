Martha Datha Roberts Dewberry, 93, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

She was born July 8, 1929 in Steadman, to the late Roy Grady Roberts and Eldorado Allen Roberts. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71½ years, Hank Dewberry; daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Sam Sparks; sons and daughter-in-law, Pete Dewberry and Keith and Beth Dewberry; grandchildren, Susan Odom and Caleb Dewberry; sisters, Clara Parrish, Edna Gray and Kate Roberts; and brothers, James Roberts, Edgar Roberts, Harold Roberts and Walker Roberts.

