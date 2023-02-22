Mrs. Etta Marie Parrish Dollar, age 74, of Bremen, GA, passed away February 15, 2023. She was born February 18, 1948 in Tallapoosa, GA to the late Floyd Parrish and Etta Robinson Parrish. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe Dollar; daughters, Cindy Marie Dollar and Jamie Michelle Dollar; stepmother, Helen Parrish; sister and brothers in law, Sue and Gene Smith and Hubert Reeves; and sister in law, Judy Parrish.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Verily Green and Terry Smallen, Arlen Green and Jessica Roberts, Kevin and Ardith Dollar, all of Tallapoosa, Keith and Becky Dollar, of Acworth, GA, and Chris and Jinny Dollar, of Dallas, GA; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; sister, Peggy Reeves, of Tallapoosa; and brothers, Michael Parrish, of Bremen, GA and Kenneth Parrish, of Buchanan, GA.
