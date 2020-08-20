Most everyone agrees that the world is going to be different in some ways after the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most striking things that has happened as a result of the pandemic, is the productivity and success garnered from off-site work. Many feel that people are as productive and often more productive working from home.
I have heard many business, investments and real estate people speak about this phenomenon. This is not the case for every job, but it is for many. This is going to result in less demand for office space in metropolitan areas and more freedom for people to choose the living environment that they want. In my opinion, there will be a good number of people who will opt for a more relaxed small-town atmosphere.
I believe that they will desire reasonable access to an urban area, strong transportation facilities — both ground and air — excellent internet connection, robust health care services, exceptional schools, well-functioning, local government and city services and a strong cadre of local businesses and services. We can all help develop our local businesses and services by supporting them all we can.
Let’s all do our part to be a part of this new west Georgia.
Sincerely,
Gelon Wasdin,
Chairman of the Bremen Downtown Development Authority
