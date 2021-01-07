Like many of you, I spend time waiting for the trains to go through Bremen. The city of Bremen website (www.bremenga.gov) says we get about 40 trains a day. Most often I’m waiting in the car because of failure to circumvent the railroad crossings, which by the way, the downtown crossing at Business 27 seems to be getting worse every day. But that’s for another day.
The last time I was stopped by a train I was footing as we said in Kenya. Out for our daily 10,000 steps, we got caught on the south side of the tracks. Since it was a beautiful day, it was an opportunity to sit and rest for a few moments at the Train Depot Park.
After the train passed, as we proceeded out of the park, I paused at the clock tower. I had never noticed that the clock which was donated by the Sewell family is dedicated to the memory of Ray, Sr. and Sara Sewell. On the plaque is inscribed Make Every Minute Count.
The year 2020 taught us many things and chief among them might be this very adage. Make every minute count. I am stunned when I consider the families I know personally who have lost family members this past year. Some to COVID-19; others to natural causes and some to unknown causes. Any one of those people would give anything for more time with the departed family member. None of us can make that happen so the wisdom here to make every minute count with those around us.
Cliches about time are abundant. Time is money. Time waits for no man. The older you get, the faster time flies. You can’t make up for lost time. There’s never enough time. Time heals all wounds. You have all the time in the world. Bide your time. All in good time.
Like stereotypes, cliches remain because there is some truth in them. As we age our perception of time changes and it seems to move faster, but it doesn’t. When you work, time is indeed money, or if you are the boss, time is money when you pay your employees. Time does not heal ALL wounds but with time the pain can lessen. There is truth in the time-honored (there it is again) sayings we pass down.
So how can we make every minute count?
I have been giving this some thought since I taught a Sunday School lesson a week ago on the Noble Woman (Proverbs 31). Finding ways to eliminate distractions was one life application that came from the lesson. I believe eliminating distractions could help us make every minute count.
For me, the difficulty comes in finding my distractions. One person commented, “So we stop doing all the fun stuff — Facebook, games, camping?” I don’t think eliminating distractions requires removing all the fun stuff.
Our minds and bodies need relaxation, enjoyment and recreation. Maybe going camping is making every minute count. Maybe (and quite likely) having a family game night is making every minute count. I can’t see how to put Facebook in the make-every-minute-count equation, but maybe you can.
Dennis always told our kids “Wherever you are, be all there.” At church, at school, band practice, play rehearsal, the dinner table. Wherever you find yourself, give it your all.
Savor time with family members. Ask the questions that puzzle you. Listen to stories and delve deeper into them (even old stories you’ve heard before). Stop and enjoy the sunset (or sunrise). Sing along with that song on the radio. Enjoy a cup of coffee with your parents or an older friend.
Laura Vanderkam suggests clearing your calendar of items you don’t want to do in order to do what you want to do. She calls this engineering lingering moments. The quick walk around the block can morph into a sunset stroll. Coffee at 10 a.m. can include brunch.
How can I engineer lingering moments in my life? This is the question I’m asking myself.
My mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the time I have been writing this column. Trust me. It’s made me rethink how I can make every minute count. What kindness can I show? Who needs an encouraging word? How can I brighten someone’s day? What do I have that might bless someone else?
The clock tower at Depot Park will now be a reminder every time I see it that I need to make every minute count.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
