Spring is a magical time of year. It changes folks, have you noticed? For example, all winter long, my husband and I have been bundling up in layers and layers of clothes and going for a walk every day. On all those cold, windy, rainy days, we walked. Did we see anyone else out walking? No. But now on our walks, we see folks walking their dogs, jogging, riding bicycles. Where were they back in January? Those are the changed people I tell you.
That’s not all. Otherwise sane men go out to the shed and start to tune up the mower. Never mind the grass is just starting to grow. They are feeling the urge (a change if you will) to cut the grass. There’s more. The leaf blowers are going. Hedge trimmers are going. Once I saw a man pruning shrubs with a chainsaw. If I’m lyin’, I’m dyin’. I sincerely hope his wife was pleased when she returned home. The men have been changed from the couch-loving, TV-watching, winter-types to outdoorsy almost overnight.
Don’t get me wrong. It’s not just the male population. We females get into the action also. I have been stealing glances at the flowers at the gardening center recently. I haven’t purchased any yet but the urge is growing. I know a lady who asked a friend to buy eight tomato plants and eight pepper plants for their family of two. They will have a lot of peppers and tomatoes before the season is over. Men can also get in the planting mode. My sister-in-law has a greenhouse full of baby plants. But hey, it’s spring time. We got to plant seeds.
I have to confess to believing in the magic of spring, though. When we walk we see dozens of different kinds of flowers growing on the roadside. These wildflowers — pink ones, purple and white violets, little white bell-shaped flowers, daisy-like flowers — spring up everywhere nearly unbidden. No one plants these flowers. They are offerings from God to humans who take the time to notice. And the smell. Every once in a while the air is tinged from a sweet fragrance. I’ve not been able to track down the smell but it’s light and wafting on the breeze.
The daylight saving time (which I confess to hating) keeps me out later and often I see the sun set in the clouds west of town. There’s a ray of light like what I always imagine Jesus will return in. There’s the bright blue sky. There’s a variety of pink, orange and red layers in the sunset.
It’s magical. It’s spring. Get out and enjoy it!
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
