Ariel

Disney’s trend of adapting their classic animated films as modern, live action versions (or CGI hybrids straight out of the uncanny valley) has been more miss than hit. For every “Cinder- ella” or “Pete’s Dragon” we get flicks like “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.” Sure, parts of them are enjoyable in the moment, but they evaporate from most viewers’ memories within days of leaving the theater.

Unfortunately, that trend shows no signs of abating as long as these remakes keep raking in a ton of cash. The last three I mentioned took in over $1 billion each. That’s right — not combined. Each. The recent “Mulan” might have done well too, had it not gone straight to Disney+ during the Covid shutdown.

