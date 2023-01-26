Mable Elizabeth (Waters) White of Jackson, Tennessee formerly of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the age 95 years, 4 months.
She was born September 09, 1927, to Minnie Lee Downs Waters and Seaborn Jackson Waters and was the youngest of 8 children. She was a member of the North Jackson church of Christ since moving to Jackson in August 2001.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Wanda (Don) Steward, Randy (Denise) White, Pam (Powell) Patrick; six grandchildren, and their spouses, Michele (Danny) Belcher, Beth (Curtis) Garrison, Deanna (Chris) Gilbert, Cindy Vinson, JJ (Audrey) Patrick and Brad (Jessica) Patrick; fifteen great grandchildren, Jonathan Baxter McCoy, Alora Elizabeth Lee McCoy, Shane Donald Belcher, Aubrey Leigh Garrison, Rylan Chace Garrison, Samuel David Gilbert, Tucker Adam Gilbert, Saralyn Mykala Gilbert, Elisabeth Galyn Vinson, Olivia Gail Patrick, Aiden Christopher Patrick, Natalie Marie Patrick, Peyton Noel Patrick; three great-great grandchildren, Jaxon Maverick McCoy, Kamilah Dior Lee Davis, Korbyn Nash Campbell and a host of nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Jonathan Leon White in December 2015 & by seven siblings.
The family extends a special thank you to Bells Skilled Nursing Center, Brookdale Jackson Oaks and AHC West Tennessee Transitional Care for their loving care while she was in their facilities.
She was loved by all with whom she came in contact and will be missed.
SERVICES: Arrington Funeral Directors of Jackson, TN and Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen, GA are in charge of arrangements and services.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A second visitation will be held in Bremen, GA Sunday January 29, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen, Georgia
Pallbearers will be JJ Patrick, Brad Patrick, Sam Gilbert, Tucker Gilbert, Rylan Garrison, Jonathan McCoy, and Shane Belcher.
Honorary Pallbearers will be sons-in-law Don Steward, Powell Patrick, nephew Jack Walls, and great-grandson Aiden Patrick.
