Mable Elizabeth (Waters) White of Jackson, Tennessee formerly of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the age 95 years, 4 months.

She was born September 09, 1927, to Minnie Lee Downs Waters and Seaborn Jackson Waters and was the youngest of 8 children. She was a member of the North Jackson church of Christ since moving to Jackson in August 2001.

