Eleven local children and a host of others will be a little more comfortable thanks to a new program implemented by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,000 grant.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams started the Loving Our Children program with a grant from the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Power of the Purse that he received in late 2021, he said.
“When we go to people’s houses on calls and things like that, we find kids in less than ideal situations,” Williams said. “A lot of times, the officers, out of their own pocket, will buy things for kids. They’ll feed kids. It’s no big deal; it’s just what we do.”
This grant allowed them to help on a larger scale, Williams said. But after receiving the grant, he was unsure how to distribute the items.
He decided to partner with Buchanan Primary School staff, Principal Katrina Smith, Trish Smith and Laura Williams to identify children and their needs and on April 5, 11 children received clothing, underwear, shoes and socks, and toiletries, he said.
“We supported 11 children, but in the process we provided other things to help more children,” Williams said.
Smith said that the additional items purchased were given to the school system nurses to distribute as needed to the students they see throughout the school system.
The items are a real benefit to local students and she’s grateful to Williams and the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s Power of the Purse, she said.
“We never have the ability to purchase items on this magnitude,” Smith said.
The deputies went to Wal-Mart to purchase the items, Williams said.
“I did not know at Wal-Mart, you could run so many items through the scanner to where it maxed it out,” he said.
But as they were checking out, he found out it did. And when Wal-Mart found out what he and the deputies were doing, the store donated another $99 gift card to the project. In all the officers spent $2,102 for all the items, Williams said.
“Haralson County is a large rural area with domestic violence, alcohol abuse, illegal drug use as well as drug manufacturing and sales,” Williams wrote in his report to the grant providers. “Many times children are the very much unintentional victims of these crimes just by their presence.”
Supporting the health of the kids strengthens the whole community, he said.
