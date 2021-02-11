Alice Cooper, the band, was founded by track team members in post-British Invasion Arizona. Singer Vincent Furnier, the grandson and son of Christian pastors, guitarists, Michael Bruce and Glenn Buxton, bassist, Dennis Dunaway, and drummer, Neal Smith, lip-synced to some Rock ‘n’ Roll at a high school talent show and found that they enjoyed the seemingly instantaneous attention from the girl-dominated audience. Forming originally under the name The Spiders, they eventually changed the band’s name to Alice Cooper due to varying folklore-related details.
Moving to California, the band began to ply a set of songs that would literally clear the venue in which they performed. Having drawn the attention of Frank Zappa because of this, he auditioned and then signed them to a record contract with his Straight Records imprint, distributed by Warner Bros. Records. They released their debut, “Pretties For You,” in 1969 and in 1970, “Easy Action,” to little public interest. Relocating to Detroit, Michigan, they then recorded the album that ballooned their fanbase and made them a popular phenomenon, “Love it to Death.”
“Love It to Death,” was released in March of 1971. The challenging, unrefined sound of the old band and its unusual arrangements had crashed and burned. From its ashes rose the refreshingly unique sound that would sell millions of 7” singles and long play records or L.P.s.
Nearly fifty years later, “Love It to Death” defies simple definition. It is certainly rock, but elements of glam rock, rhythm and blues, psychedelic rock, progressive rock, and even punk rock are intertwined with a tongue-in-cheek lyrical approach, alternately crooned and screamed by Furnier, who by this point, was billed as Alice Cooper, the man, and the remaining group members, his band.
“Caught In A Dream,” a poppy opener with a sing-a-long chorus, piano courtesy of co-producer, Bob Ezrin, and upbeat percussion makes the band sound similar to other rock bands of the time, espousing the rock lifestyle and an unwillingness to give up. “I’m Eighteen” slotted at track number two. It begins with a slinky groove punctuated by Smith’s cymbal crashes and the tandem guitar chords and ascending scalular licks of Bruce and Buxton. An ode to youthful bravado and uncertainty, it embodies the universal conundrum of its lyrics. Dunaway’s supporting bass line adds a dark tinge to the record that never quite leaves, despite songs, which vary in their arrangements and subject matter.
The swirling, nightmarish intro of tom toms and organ on fourth song, “Black Juju,” builds to a gothic crescendo, then backs off to allow Furnier (Cooper) to eerily deliver vocals which sound like they are culled from a séance. The darkness of the song further decrescendos to a near stop.
“Bodies need their rest...Sleep an easy sleep,” he whispers, while the tapped out rhythm from Smith is reduced to a click-clack and then resumes its tom tom build up, and eventual tribal beat.
“Wake up! Wake up! Wake up!” screams Cooper as the original opening theme with the eerily performed organ and guitar interplay returns to listeners ears, to again build to a smashing end. The song resembles some of the weirder music of the earlier records, but transcends it, with dynamics honed over years of live performance and producer Ezrin’s encouragement. No longer merely an oddball ensemble, the band evolved its approach to transcend its past, walking the margin between campy gallows humor and sensational, hooky hard rock of a freaky nature.
By the time signature song “The Ballad of Dwight Fry” starts, the dramatic, psychological melodrama the band is presenting has its theme song, complete with Cooper in a strait jacket. As it turns out, the restrictive device was used in the studio during the song’s recording in order to ramp up his performance. It is not only believable, but simultaneously chilling and amusing. The song is still a staple of his live performances, decades later.
“Kids on the lunatic fringe of society, the ones that were left out? They finally had a rock star that represented them,” Cooper says in the 2014 documentary “Super Duper Alice Cooper.” Millions of albums and decades later, he remains absolutely right.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
