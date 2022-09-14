Mr. Louis Maynard Garner, age 65, of Kennesaw, Ga., passed away September 6, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born July 9, 1957 in Cedartown, Ga. to the late Weyman Garner and Teruko Ishikawa Dangel. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Garner.
Louis graduated with the Haralson County High School Class of 1975 and later joined the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at the University of West Georgia. He was a man of many talents; he was a great cook, even if it wasn’t always healthy, he had a great sense of humor, and was always helping his friends and neighbors fix or build something. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Georgia Bulldogs. He adopted all the neighborhood cats, always keeping cat food on hand in case any wandered up. He was a great Dad, brother, and friend and will be missed by his family and friends.
