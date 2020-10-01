Looking to the future
A few weeks ago the Haralson County Veterans Association went before the Tallapoosa City Council for the purpose of announcing the Association was embarking on one of their largest projects ever and made inquiries of the city’s possible interest of partnering in the endeavor.
The Association is presently seeking a site for the project but because of the expenses already used and equipment already in place, have proposed building a 12,000 sq. ft building at Helton Howland Park at no cost to the city.
The West Georgia Military Museum and Educational Center would be built to honor the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women, including first responders, fire and law enforcement who have served our cities, county, state and country.
One issue we see far too often stated President Sam Robinson, are issues that arise when our local veterans pass and families no longer want or have use of the pictures, mementoes, medals or uniforms left behind, and are forced to discard them, which is throwing our history and heritage in the trash. But, imagine the opportunity of our youth and citizens to know who men like Ray McKibben and Barry League, Jerome Lowe, Martin Mize, Paul Saylor or Wayne Waddell are or were. There are buildings, statues and highways named after them yet it’s doubtful a single student in our schools could tell you who they were.
The Association officers have received a reply from the city and are presently reviewing the offer with the membership for consideration or rejection but as Robinson stated “It will be built somewhere, we have other options available, we may have to look at combining some displays and locations to be able to maintain it all but to quote an old movie, we will build it and they will come”.
If the public would like to get involved and help with this endeavor, please contact any Haralson County Veterans Association member or Sam Robinson President.
Scott Pope
Haralson County Veterans Association secretary
