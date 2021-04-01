Locals respond to tornado ravaged towns

Haralson County made it through last week’s storms with just one weather-related emergency, a Buchanan home that was hit by lightning and caught fire, local officials said.
That meant that local first responders were available to help out in nearby Newnan and Cedartown, both of which suffered major damage from tornadoes.
Haralson County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Walker said the county fire department is part of the Georgia Search and Rescue Team, which can deploy to places all over the region when needed. For this emergency, the department sent four firefighters to help out, Corey Myrick, Jeremiah Danielson, Bo Slay and Dave Wade.
“They’re put together with more guys from other departments throughout the west Georgia area all the way up to the Tennessee line,” Walker said. “The team made up of about 23 that went down there.”
They were assigned to areas and searched for survivors and those who might be trapped, injured or dead in the buildings that had been destroyed, Walker said.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said local deputies also headed out to the storm ravaged areas to help out. Seven deputies and Williams went to Coweta County on Friday and Saturday and another five went to Polk County on Saturday, he said.
On Friday in Coweta, they met with local firefighters and volunteers to direct traffic and to divert traffic from closed roads, Williams said. The storms had just occurred, so there were downed power lines and and power outages to contend with as well as downed trees, he said.
“Just debris everywhere for hundreds and hundreds of yards,” Williams said. “It was total destruction.”
Trees, some twisted and broken from their lower trunks and others pushed over roots and all, were strewn by the tornado across roads, onto homes, cars and other structures.
“One house was blown away,” Williams said, adding that the only evidence that a home had been there was the driveway.
On Saturday, he and the deputies helped cut up trees and clear debris from yards and homes. At the same time, they checked on the occupants of the homes to make sure they were OK.
“It was very humbling to be able to go up and help these folks,” Williams said.
Chief Deputy Jamie Sailors organized the second group of deputies to go to Polk County, he said. He called Polk County Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon and offered their service, Sailors said. Blackmon sent them to North Cedartown just outside the city limits where they directed traffic and helped clear trees from the roads, he said.
Corey Myrick, of the Haralson County Fire Department and Georgia Search and Rescue, said the four firefighters left for Newnan at 2:30 a.m. and arrived when it was still dark.
“This was definitely the worse that I ever saw. I’ve been to a couple of calls where there’s tornadoes and such but nothing to this effect,” Myrick said. “Just houses leveled and roofs missing and trees and power lines everywhere and just debris everywhere. There’s a lot of folks over there that just lost everything.”
They were sent to search near the Newnan High School where the damage was the worst, he said. The first two times they went out, they searched subdivisions.
“We would just go house to house searching for any victims that were trapped or injured,” Myrick said. “We pretty much went to every house in our area and even the ones that don’t look like they had damage you go up and knock on doors.”
If someone answered, they would make sure they were alright; if no one answered, they would have to enter the home and search it, he said.
As they were able to talk to people in the neighborhood, they found that the neighbors took care of much of the rescue immediately after the storms passed, Myrick said.
“One of the hardest hit houses,” he said, “I honestly thought there would be a body in there. I spoke with a neighbor and he said after the storm passed they all got together and came over there; and the guy and his two dogs were in the basement. A wall had fallen on them and they went in and lifted the wall up and the guy and two dogs come crawling out.”
Bo Slay, who has been a member of the Georgia Search and Rescue Team for about a decade, said they didn’t find anyone trapped, but they did go in and get people’s medicines out of the unstable homes and things like that. The team worked until about 4 p.m., he said.
“You kind of expect the worst,” Slay said. “Your expecting to find fatalities and things of that nature. But thank goodness there wasn’t.”
Slay, Myrick and their fellow Haralson County team members, Jeremiah Danielson and David Wade, applied for and earned special certifications to join the team, he said.
“We go all over the state and respond to natural disasters,” Slay said.
Walker, Williams and Sailors said this was a case of neighbors helping neighbors.
“When things like this happen, we’re going to respond,” Williams said. “Because this is who responds when we need help.”
There were no injuries in the Buchanan fire, but the family lost two pets, Walker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.