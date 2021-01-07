After a brutal campaign for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, a tight election left Raphael Warnock as the apparent winner over sitting Senator Kelly Loeffler, while the race between Incumbent Senator David Perdue and his challenger Jon Ossoff was still too close to call early Wednesday morning.
In Haralson County, the results were decisive. Local voters overwhelmingly selected Senators Perdue and Loeffler to return to Congress with 87% of the vote, or 10,550 and 10,530 of the 12,175 ballots cast respectively. According to some of the local voters, the representation of their moral as well as philosophical beliefs was on the line with this election.
At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a line of voters at the Bremen Recreation Center waited to cast their ballots in the runoff. More than 950 residents had already cast their ballots that day, an average of more than 100 per hour.
Many Haralson County residents were excited about the election as evidenced by the early voting numbers. About 6,600 voters had voted early or by absentee ballot by election day, compared to 9,522 who voted early in the presidential election, which included more days of voting since this early voting period was interrupted by two major holidays.
In Bremen, people were waiting an average of 15 to 20 minutes for their turn in the voting booth, said Byron Hogan, the poll manager for that location.
But the voters waited patiently. Candidates have been telling them through their ads and daily reminders of the need to vote that their ballots could protect the integrity of the nation. Loeffler had even made three trips to nearby Carroll County during the campaign, the most recent on Saturday. Some voters took that message to heart.
Sandra Hopkins, of Bremen, said the election was critically important, perhaps the most critical in her lifetime so far.
“I’m trying to preserve the America that I believe in for my son and his generation and my grandchildren’s generation,” Hopkins said. “Just the preservation of the Constitution and our democracy in general.”
Ashlan Garey, of Bremen, also believed that everything was riding on the election.
“A lot of the issues deal with my personal morals and values,” Garey said. “I feel like that’s why it’s important to vote. It’s just to stand up for what you believe in.”
In Buchanan, poll manager Karen Hardin was a little disappointed with the turnout though; 317 voters had made the trek to the Buchanan Recreation Center to vote by about 3 p.m.
“I expected a lot more,” Hardin said.
Other than a line when they first opened, there was a steady stream of voters and not much of a wait, she said.
But those that came knew the importance of making their opinion heard.
Matthew Dixon, a county resident voting in Buchanan, said there was a lot at stake.
“When you get, you know, 1,000 phone calls a day reminding you to vote, you’re definitely going to do it,” he said with a laugh.
There was a fair amount of cynicism about the election as well. Some people said they were worried about the soundness of the election.
Carolyn Howard, of Buchanan, said the campaign season had disturbed her.
“There’s so much mud slinging going on that you don’t know, really and truly, what the facts are,” Howard said. “So you just have to make your own judgment.”
Fran Poteet, of Buchanan, was one of a few voters who said they didn’t trust the absentee or early voting, and waited to vote on election day.
Poteet cited, “just some of the things that are going on and the current times,” as her reasoning.
But even with that skepticism, she would not have forgone her vote, Poteet said.
“I’ve voted ever since I have been able to vote,” she said. “That is our privilege and right and if you don’t use that you’re giving up what you believe in for somebody else’s views.”
Newly-installed Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williamson decided early on to do something about the integrity of the election, he said. Even before he took office on Jan. 1, while he was still waiting to transition in, Williamson had decided to assign deputies to watch over each of the polling places and to escort poll workers with the votes to the courthouse after the polls closed.
It wasn’t that he was expecting trouble, Williamson said. It was that he wanted to ease people’s minds.
“That’s my duty,” Williamson said, and people noticed, he added. “We’ve had so many people come up and tell us, ‘Thank you.’ ”
Warnock will serve the remaining two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Isakson retired in 2020 and Loeffler had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve in his place until the election.
Warnock will be Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator.
