About 100 people, many wearing red, white and blue and some waving American flags, attended a celebration of Vietnam veterans at the Bremen Veterans Park on Tuesday, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The celebration was hosted by the city and organized by the West Georgia Woman’s Club to honor the veterans who were often treated poorly when they returned from serving their country.
“It’s good to see this,” said Sammy Robinson, president of the Haralson County Veterans Association as he looked over the crowd. “As you look around here today, and I’m so thankful that Bremen put this on, most of the people you see are our age. No young folks are here. So, one day there will be no one to remember this war unless we educate the future generations what this is all about.”
The speaker at the event, Rick Pollard, a veteran of the war having arrived there in 1972 to do his duty, echoed those comments. He urged those gathered to watch the Ken Burns’ documentary, “The Vietnam War.” He, who served and lived through that time, learned much from the documentary, Pollard said.
The Vietnam War is often misunderstood, he said. For instance, it is commonly thought that America lost that war, he said. In truth, American soldiers never lost a major battle in Vietnam. But there was no clear military or political objective for the war, Pollard said.
“We weren’t allowed to win in Vietnam,” he said.
There are a whole host of false ideas about the war itself, Pollard said.
“Fact: two-thirds of the men who served in Vietnam were volunteers, whereas two-thirds of the men who served in World War 2 were drafted. ... Seventy% of those killed in Vietnam were volunteers,” Pollard said. “Fact: the average infantry man in the South Pacific during World War 2 saw 40 days of combat in four years. The average infantryman in Vietnam saw 240 days of combat in one year.”
Then he rattled off statistics including, one out of every 10 Americans who served in Vietnam was a casualty; 58,148 were killed and 304,000 wounded; of those killed, 61% were 21 years of age or younger; crippling wounds including amputations were 300% higher than in the other wars; the average age of American casualties in Vietnam was 23.1; five were 16 years old; the oldest was 62.
“We, who answered our country’s call during the Vietnam War, can hold our heads high that we did what Americans should be willing to do when called on,” Pollard said. “We did our duty; we made lifelong friends; we learned lessons that have served us well all our lives. We have a strong patriotic sense of responsibility to our country and its defense against all enemies foreign and domestic. I’m a better man ‘cause I served in Vietnam.”
Charles Williamson, who served in Vietnam from August 1966 to August 1967, said when he came home the reception was not friendly.
“They thought we did wrong,” he said. “They didn’t appreciate it.”
But he’s noticed the change in sentiment over the years and it felt good to be recognized for his service on Tuesday, Williamson said.
Vietnam veteran Joe Couch, who led a prayer as the event began, said that Vietnam veterans should hold their heads high knowing that they did what they needed to do. But he prayed that peace would eventually be the reward.
“We pray that the day will come when peace will always prevail, so that no more loved ones will be listed as killed in action or missing in action,” he said.
