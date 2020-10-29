While Bremen Middle School football players played at Bremen High School’s football field on Thursday evening, Haralson County and Bremen marching band members warmed up with their instruments in the parking lot across the street. At game’s end, as the football fans filed out of the stadium, hundreds of marching band fans took their places in the stands.
Whether because of caution or canceled games, both Haralson County and Bremen high school bands have missed performances due to the pandemic, the band directors said. So, they resurrected the old tradition of a Marching Band Showcase, to allow the students to show the community what they have practiced all summer.
The showcase for local bands started in 1999, but hadn’t been scheduled since 2012, said Chuck Jindrich, Bremen High School band director.
“This year, it seemed like a really great thing to do for the kids, because we didn’t know if we would be able to have football games or if we’d be able to have any competitions,” Jindrich said. “We wanted to give our parents an opportunity to watch.”
Although there was uncertainty about performances, the students started working on their halftime shows during the summer, just as they usually do. Bremen started the season on July 17 and Haralson County on July 13.
“We had to do a lot of modifications,” said Troy Thompson, Haralson County High School band director.
This year’s two-week band camp was just four hours a day and four cohorts of students rotated time on the field throughout the day, Thompson said.
This year, Haralson County’s halftime show was “Top Gun Remix,” a performance modified from a 2005 show using selected songs from the movie “Top Gun,” he said.
“We chose a little easier music and easier show design because we knew we were going to be limited on time,” Thompson said.
Jindrich sat down with students to brainstorm ideas for the show and they chose to use songs from the musical “Grease” for their halftime show.
“We want to provide quality music education for our kids, but at the same time we want to provide quality entertainment for our fans,” he said. “If we can make that mix happen, then it’s a successful year.”
This was the sixth performance for both bands. Thompson said he was excited to participate because it was a fun opportunity for the students.
“It’d be great to get the bands together no pressure, just to enjoy each other,” Thompson said. “We never go to see each other (perform). If we go to the same competition, one’s performing while the other’s preparing.”
And to further give them that opportunity to get to know each other, after the performances, band members from both schools were invited to the football field to talk — from a distance, of course.
