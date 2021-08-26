Leaders from all over the county met with local legislators on Tuesday to discuss how to kickstart economic development in the county.
This was the second meeting, initiated by local legislators and hosted by the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce, to determine how they could help local elected officials and administrators in their quest to bring industry and jobs to the county.
But in bringing their concerns to the meeting — in which nearly every municipality and the county were represented — members of other administrations were able to offer input that might be able to address some of those concerns with local resources.
Bremen City Councilman Dobson Harris said that the cities and the county are so “siloed,” that administrations don’t even think to look to other Haralson County administrations for help, he said.
“We’ve got to figure out how to — maybe it’s this group, maybe it’s these people sitting right here that can get us going in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve got to bring the silos together.”
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley agreed. If there’s no communication beyond city lines it can make it harder to get things done that can actually benefit the whole county.
“At the Board of Commissioners we don’t care,” Ridley said. “If it’s in Bremen, Tallapoosa, Waco or Buchanan, it’s still in Haralson County. We’ll work as hard in one city as we will another. We just want development.”
Leaders from the entire county worked together to create Grow Haralson and a strategic plan for economic growth, said Eric McDonald, president and CEO of the chamber. Grow Haralson was funded with 87% private funds, he said.
But that was years ago, McDonald said. There needs to be an updated plan and new leaders to take over where that left off, he said.
Elyse Davis, Northwest Region project manager for Georgia Power, said economic development means different things to different communities. It might include industry, tourism, film, entrepreneurs, small business development, or housing, Davis said.
Each community has to define economic development for themselves — what Bremen wants to develop may be quite different that what Tallapoosa wants to develop, she said. Planning for that can help create the type of community that serves those residents in the way they want.
She asked if the people gathered saw themselves as part of Metro Atlanta. The overwhelming answer was no.
“Only in my nightmares,” said one person.
But Hobson said he believes Haralson County is becoming a bedroom community to metro Atlanta. McDonald noted that nearly 80% of working residents drive outside the county for work, about 45% of those drive 45 minutes or more to get to their job.
There are properties in the county that could locate industries and jobs here, but not the kinds of properties that many industries are clamoring for, McDonald said. They want sites that are cleared, graded and have utilities, he said. Industries are not interested in potential; they want to know what communities can deliver now, McDonald said.
BARCO settled in Tallapoosa on a property that it purchased from the the Haralson County Development Authority, McDonald said. The property had all that and a slab that suited the company’s needs, he said.
But purchasing and preparing a property takes money, McDonald added.
What McDonald and the members of the Development Authority have been able to do with the amount of money it has is market the county — widely.
That has been effective, Davis said.
“We have more projects in our Georgia Power pipe line that are interested in Haralson County now than we have ever had. I’ve got project managers calling me all the time,” Davis said. “Because the I-20 corridor is highly coveted right now.”
Economic development is not an event, she added; it is a process. That process takes time before the plan comes to fruition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.