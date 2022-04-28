A job fair at West Georgia Technical College in Waco organized by the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce drew 17 employers looking to hire local talent and 33 job seekers including a number of Haralson County High School seniors.
Todd Sibley, of Bremen, currently works in retail management, but he’s looking for a new career, he said as he browsed from booth to booth at the job fair.
“I’m starting a new season in life and want to move on to a new career more family-and-work-balance friendly,” Sibley said, adding with a laugh, “I’m trying to figure out what I want to do when I grow up.”
The job fair is the first of two the Chamber plans to hold this year as local businesses slog through an unprecedented labor shortage. The second will probably be in the fall, said Eric McDonald, president of the Chamber.
A recent survey by WalletHub found that out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Georgia is one of the hardest for businesses to fill their employment needs. With its low unemployment rate, Georgia is the second most difficult state for businesses to hire staff, the study found. (Alaska was the most difficult hiring environment.)
Local businesses already know; they’ve been feeling the pinch. Business is booming, and many businesses are trying to expand, but new employees can be tough to find. It seems like every business has a “We’re hiring” sign in the window.
At the job fair, Atlanta Structural Concrete in Buchanan was looking to hire 40 people. SyncGlobal and Synchronet were collectively looking for 18. Wayne Davis Concrete was looking for “as many as we can get,” said the recruiters there.
“It appears nobody wants to do physical labor anymore,” said Dewayne Johnson, of human resources and safety for Atlanta Structural Concrete. “Everybody, in all industries of construction, is having pretty much the same issue of finding people.”
People will apply to jobs through online sites, but not answer when called for an interview, or say they will come to an interview and not show up, he said.
“There’s no follow up,” Johnson said.
This is not new to the construction industry, which has had problems enticing new workers for years, said Joseph Arp, of Wayne Davis Concrete.
“Especially in CDL (commercial driver’s license), it’s been an issue for at least five years,” Arp said.
But other industries are also suffering. A nursing shortage has hampered medical facilities such as Buchanan Healthcare Center in the search for employees. Amy Mathews, regional human resources director for the center, said she was looking to hire 10 certified nursing assistants — about 25% of the total CNA positions — and a registered nurse to serve as assistant director of nursing.
“There was a nursing shortage before COVID,” she said. “So since COVID, it’s been extremely difficult.”
To attract candidates, the company will pay for someone to get their nursing assistant certification and has even reached out to employees in the kitchen and housekeeping to see if they would be interested in making the jump to nursing, Mathews said. The company also offers tuition reimbursement for its CNAs who want to continue on to get a practical nursing license or become a registered nurse.
“It’s a good way for them to get their foot in the door for healthcare,” she said of the CNA jobs.
Atlanta Structural Concrete is always happy to find someone with construction or welding experience, but is also willing to train and has hired many untrained people, the representatives at the company’s table said.
“We look at this as basically trying to plant seeds,” said Chris Vines, purchasing manager for the company. “We’re offering a foundation.”
Many of the management employees including the plant manager started out as general labor and worked their way up, he said.
Eric McDonald, president of the Chamber, said that there are a number of reasons for the hiring crunch. According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 1 million Americans died during the pandemic, many of them worked for someone.
In addition, some households learned to get by on one income because they had to, and are continuing now because they like the benefits it provides to their families. Other workers decided they wanted to explore other fields, had a side job that took off or may be experiencing issues with childcare. Still others reached retirement age or took early retirement during the pandemic.
The end result is fewer workers in the workforce, he said. That has shifted the balance of power and employers no longer can choose from dozens of applicants. Now employers have to to attract employees. That can include sign on bonuses, higher wages or promises of upward mobility. Job seekers know they’re in demand and that has made it easier for them to consider a career change or a lateral job change from one company to another.
Leo Clifton, of Temple, is taking the opportunity to look for a job closer to home. His skills, including certification from the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators, are in demand. Currently his job takes him away from home for months at a time and he’s ready for a change.
“Trying to take care of a house and be away from your family and traveling all over the United States, it’s hard,” Clifton said.
Bobby Poulim is looking for a welding or plumbing position, he said. He’s been looking for about a week and he’s being picky, Poulim said.
“Luckily, knowing trades it’s fairly easy to find positions,” Poulim said. “I’m keeping my standards high. But if push comes to shove, I can flex and find something immediately.”
