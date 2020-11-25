Area resident Bill Hightower was recently appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to represent the 14th Congressional District on the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
Hightower, co-owner of Hightower Funeral Home and president of Ambucare Emergency Medical Service, has 11 years of experience, nine consecutive, working in the realm of higher education as a member of the Board of Directors for West Georgia Technical College. The college serves seven counties including Haralson County, which Hightower represents, he said.
“I have seen what West Georgia Technical College, our job placement ratings what it does to our West Georgia area and our entire state,” Hightower said. “I’ve enjoyed helping the students in West Georgia.”
His job on the board is much like local Board of Education members. He serves as a liaison for the public and the Technical College System of Georgia. As a voting member of the board he helped set policy, budget, curriculum and priorities for facilities.
During his tenure, the college negotiated with the county a donation of property for a new college off of Georgia 166, Hightower said.
He served three, three-year terms, the maximum he could serve consecutively, was off for a year and then was appointed back to the board two years ago for another three-year term.
As a member of the Georgia Student Finance Commission, Hightower will help set the policies for administering state- and lottery-funded student grants and loan programs.
According to its website, the Commission was founded in 1965 to provide and service education loans. It now administers scholarship programs such as the HOPE scholarship, provides free financial aid consultations to students and the state’s college savings plan, Path2College.
Hightower will be attending an orientation session on his new role in February, he said.
Hightower and his wife, Susan, have four children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.