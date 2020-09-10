Bremen agencies and churches are teaming up to bring “Small Towns, Sex Trafficking and You” to the Sewell Mill Event Center on Monday, Sept. 21.
This is the second program focused on sex trafficking that the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club has helped bring to the city. The first one opened a lot of eyes to a problem that is prevalent in the region, said Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell.
The city is on the Interstate 20 pipeline that supplies the sex trade in Atlanta, he said. That’s why the department and the city of Bremen decided to sponsor the new program along with the Woman’s Club, Covenant Life Church and LifeGate Church in Bremen, he said.
“One of the things we’re looking to do at Bremen Police Department and the city of Bremen is to get the word out that we’ve got to watch our girls and our boys, we’ve got to watch our kids,” said Pesnell. “One of the main goals is to get the word and the awareness out of what’s going on in sex trafficking.”
Human trafficking is a form of slavery of which sex trafficking is a part. In sex trafficking, people both male and female are sold for sex. Children as young as 12 are trapped as sex slaves, Pesnell said. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry in the world, and Atlanta is one of the hot spots, he said.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s website, in Georgia alone in 2019, there were 417 human trafficking incidents reported to the hotline. Yet, according to the Department of Administrative Services in Georgia, approximately 7,200 men purchase sex with minors every month in Georgia. That means a lot of incidents are never reported.
“We should not be so naive to believe that it can’t happen right here amongst us,” Pesnell said.
Minors from 145 of Georgia’s 159 counties have been referred to Georgia Cares, a state agency that coordinates support for child victims of sex trafficking.
Mayor Sharon Sewell said she had heard about sex trafficking before attending the Woman’s Club’s program, but had not realized that it was happening so close to home. Hearing the speakers describe the horrifying circumstances going on as close as Atlanta, she was shocked.
“It dawned on me, the level of evil, as we have apathetically marched on and assumed this went on somewhere else,” Sewell said. “It stayed under my skin for months.”
She just couldn’t do nothing after what she heard. The Bremen City Council followed her lead and passed a city ordinance banning hotel rentals by the hour — one way to let sex traffickers that Bremen wasn’t a place where they were welcome, Sewell said.
The Rev. John Butler of Covenant Life Church in Bremen would like to take it a step further and open a home for women and their children who have escaped from the sex trafficking trade. The church has a property on South Buchanan Street that it could convert into residences and therapeutic facilities and offices, he said. It would be in partnership with other agencies that are already working with the rescued women, Butler said.
“We just want to do whatever we can do to help those who are leading this fight,” Butler said.
That project is probably three to five years away, as the church raises money for the construction. But right now, it is working with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone its education center on U.S. 78 for use as residences and counseling space for between six and 12 women.
“The women who will be housed here will have already been through the safe house process,” Butler said. “It would be a phase-two program.”
Butler got involved after hearing a speaker from the City of Refuge in Atlanta talk about the need for beds for women escaping the sex trade.
“He said in the whole entire country, there’s less than 100 beds for women to be rehabilitated, with their children,” Butler said. “Because many times the children have also been traumatized, in some cases trafficked.”
The church had been looking for a way to use the buildings it owned to do God’s work and he knew that this was it. Since then, members of the church have been educating themselves about the issue and reaching out to organizations working to help the victims of sex trafficking, he said.
Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced a task force devoted to human trafficking.
“I’m really, really excited to see this issue come to the forefront,” Butler said. “It’s just been growing under the surface and so many people didn’t know even know it existed, didn’t even know there are more slaves now than there has ever been in history.”
He’s also excited to be a part of the program to raise awareness of the issue locally and teach some of the signs to recognize the victims of human trafficking.
“Education is the first key because you can’t fight when you don’t know you’re in a battle,” Butler said.
