Back in the early 1970’s there was a strange looking bird that used close to our yard. At first glance, I thought it was a mockingbird, but after I studied it more closely I knew it was a Loggerhead Shrike, a bird that now is very rare.

The Shrike is about 9 inches long. It has a large head for its size and a curved bill similar to a hawk. It is gray on top of the head and back, with black wings and tail. The underparts are gray. It has a black cheek patch.

