Recently I heard of someone who had to go to the hospital because they had come in contact with the plant called Poison Hemlock. It is the most poisonous plant that I know of that we have in this area. Every part of it including the flower, leaves, stems, and roots are poisonous to humans and livestock.
Poison Hemlock belongs to the carrot family. It can grow to be 6 feet or more tall. The stem is freely branched and is hollow. It can have a purplish color to it or it might have dark spots on it.
The compound leaves, to me, look like a small fern plant. When in bloom the small white flowers look much like the flowers of the familiar Queen Anne’s Lace.
Poison Hemlock is biennial, that is, the first year the plant forms and grows but does not produce any flowers. The next year the flowers are formed and later the seeds. However, even in the first year growth it is still deadly poisonous.
This plant, as mentioned above, is very poisonous, and extreme care should be taken to get rid of it. By all means it should not be touched. Also, it should never be burned, for the smoke itself is extremely dangerous.
I know of one man who had it growing in his yard. After realizing what it was, he dug it up, put it in a big plastic bag, sealed it, then took it to the landfill. That sounds like a lot of trouble but it is a good way to get rid of a dangerous problem.
If you are an outdoor person then you should familiarize yourself with this plant, if at all possible. It likes moist soils, pastures, roadsides, stream banks, and waste sites.
