Recently I heard of someone who had to go to the hospital because they had come in contact with the plant called Poison Hemlock. It is the most poisonous plant that I know of that we have in this area. Every part of it including the flower, leaves, stems, and roots are poisonous to humans and livestock.

Poison Hemlock belongs to the carrot family. It can grow to be 6 feet or more tall. The stem is freely branched and is hollow. It can have a purplish color to it or it might have dark spots on it.