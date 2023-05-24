One of the most interesting plants that we have in this area is called Fly Poison. It grows on a stalk about 16 inches high, forming a dense tuft of bright white flowers that end in more or less of a sharpened point.

Fly Poison is mostly found in areas that are moist but not overly wet, or in dry woodlands. Its name tells of its history. It is poisonous, deadly poisonous, to livestock. It is called stagger grass because cattle that eat it can suffer a spinal disease that makes them stagger. The bulb itself is extremely poisonous.

