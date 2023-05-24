One of the most interesting plants that we have in this area is called Fly Poison. It grows on a stalk about 16 inches high, forming a dense tuft of bright white flowers that end in more or less of a sharpened point.
Fly Poison is mostly found in areas that are moist but not overly wet, or in dry woodlands. Its name tells of its history. It is poisonous, deadly poisonous, to livestock. It is called stagger grass because cattle that eat it can suffer a spinal disease that makes them stagger. The bulb itself is extremely poisonous.
However, it does have a good side. The bulb also is a natural insecticide, yet the nectar of the flowers is sought by many species of butterflies.
Fly Poison blooms from May through July and once seen, the beautiful flowers are hard to forget. Just keep in mind that it is a poisonous plant but has to be ingested before becoming deadly.
Many of our flowers are beneficial to humans. A large amount of our medicines are derived from plants, and some plants, somewhere in the world, are waiting to be discovered. Yet many of our wild flowers are poisonous to animals and humans. Fly Poison is one of those plants.
