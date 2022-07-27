Many years ago I built a rock wall behind my house. I used big flat rocks that I learned how, after trial and error, to fit together and make a nice rock pattern. I had a friend who let me come to his property to get the big rocks. Nearly every time I would go get a load of rocks, I encountered a black widow spider hiding under one or more rocks. I had to be careful.

Spread out, this spider may be no bigger than a quarter, but it can be deadly.

