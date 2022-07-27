Many years ago I built a rock wall behind my house. I used big flat rocks that I learned how, after trial and error, to fit together and make a nice rock pattern. I had a friend who let me come to his property to get the big rocks. Nearly every time I would go get a load of rocks, I encountered a black widow spider hiding under one or more rocks. I had to be careful.
Spread out, this spider may be no bigger than a quarter, but it can be deadly.
The female black widow is the deadly one. Solid black in color, she has a red mark on the bottom side of her abdomen that is roughly shaped like an hour glass. The female’s venom is toxic. The male spider is smaller than the female. He, too, is black with a little red spot but he does not bite.
You might find this spider under a rock, old boards, in warm quiet places in your home, and similar spots. Their bite can be deadly but is generally not so. Once bitten, a person might have muscle pain, and also pain in the soles of the feet. Saliva flows freely, and then the mouth is dry. The bite victim might sweat profusely. The eyelids might swell. Usually a person can recover after a few days. There is an anti-venom that is available.
Once I talked to a man who had been bitten by a black widow and he said that the muscle pain and cramps were terrible. He said it took him about four days to recover.
After breeding, the female black widow often turns around and eats the male.
Spiders eat mostly insects and other small prey. The female black widow often carries her young ones around in a small silken bag. One time I accidently broke the bag of a female black widow and tiny spiders started going everywhere. I quickly sprayed them and killed them. Luckily I had an insect spray available or I would have been in trouble.
Spiders are not “bugs.” Spiders have eight legs, while true “bugs” (insects) on
